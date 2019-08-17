Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 35 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday, August 17
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
Sun Valley
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Tannum
West Gladstone
10:45 - 11:15
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
11:10 - 11:40
Elders Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Boyne Island
12:15 - 12:45
Ray White Tannum
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:40 - 10:10
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Telina
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:20 - 10:50
Elders Gladstone
Kin Kora
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
10:45 - 11:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
10:45 - 11:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Tannum
Beecher
1:10 - 1:40
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
9:00 - 9:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Tannum
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Tannum
Gladstone Central
1:45 - 2:15
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
9:15 - 9:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Tannum Sands
9:30 - 10:00
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Tannum
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Glen Eden
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
12:10 - 12:40
Elders Gladstone
Benaraby
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
New Auckland
2:00 - 2:30
Elders Gladstone
Sunday, August 18
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
10:45 - 11:15
Elders Gladstone
Tuesday, August 20
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
New Auckland
4:00 - 4:30
Gladstone RE
Kirkwood
4:45 - 5:15
Gladstone RE
Wednesday, August 21
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
Clinton
4:00 - 4:30
Gladstone RE