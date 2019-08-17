Menu
OPEN: A number of properties will be open around the Gladstone region this weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

liana walker
by
17th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 35 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday, August 17

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

16 Matson Crescent

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Side Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

11 Saturn Crescent

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

29 Davina Street

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

93 Philip Street

Sun Valley

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

2 Alpine Avenue

Boyne Island

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

31 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

10:45 - 11:15

RE/MAX Energy

2/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

11:10 - 11:40

Elders Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

1/4 Arthur Street

Boyne Island

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Tannum

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

9:40 - 10:10

Elders Gladstone

26 Forest Place

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3/30 Parkside Street

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

45 Mars Crescent

Telina

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

23 Larcom Rise

West Gladstone

10:20 - 10:50

Elders Gladstone

8 Old Waterworks Road

Kin Kora

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

9 Wattle Street

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

7 Kingfisher Street

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Jupiter Street

Telina

10:45 - 11:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Pleasant Avenue

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

63 Surveyor Place

Beecher

1:10 - 1:40

Elders Gladstone

64 Stowe Road

Calliope

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

11 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

53 Geoffrey Thomas Dr

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

14 Mycumbene Way

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

18 Cremorne Drive

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

11 Driftwood Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Tannum

41/30 Goondoon Street

Gladstone Central

1:45 - 2:15

LJ Hooker Gladstone

78 Kardum Road

Wurdong Heights

9:15 - 9:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

8 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 10:00

RE/MAX Energy

16 Selma Court

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

10 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

12:10 - 12:40

Elders Gladstone

5 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3 Aiken Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

11 Stitt Close

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

2:00 - 2:30

Elders Gladstone

Sunday, August 18

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Sovereign Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:15

Elders Gladstone

Tuesday, August 20

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

25/7 Nothling Street

New Auckland

4:00 - 4:30

Gladstone RE

20 Seagull Blvd

Kirkwood

4:45 - 5:15

Gladstone RE

Wednesday, August 21

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

13 Aquarius Street

Clinton

4:00 - 4:30

Gladstone RE

