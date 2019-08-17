Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

OPEN: A number of properties will be open around the Gladstone region this weekend.

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 35 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.