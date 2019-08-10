Menu
OPEN: Several properties will be open for inspection this weekend.
OPEN: Several properties will be open for inspection this weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

liana walker
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 30 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday, August 10

Location

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

16 Matson Crescent

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Side Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

21/100 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

93 Philip Street

Sun Valley

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

2/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

23 Larcom Rise

West Gladstone

9:45 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

45 Mars Crescent

Telina

10:15 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Jupiter Street

Telina

10:45 - 11:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Old Waterworks Road

Kin Kora

11:15 - 11:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

63 Surveyor Place

Beecher

1:45 - 2:15

Elders Gladstone

64 Stowe Road

Calliope

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

14 Mycumbene Way

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

24 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

12:20 - 12:40

Ray White Gladstone

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

11:45 - 12:15

Elders Gladstone

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

12:45 - 1:15

Elders Gladstone

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Stitt Close

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

Sunday August 11

Location

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

14 Weatherly Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

Gladstone Observer

