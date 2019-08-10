Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 30 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday, August 10
Location
Suburb
Open Time
Agency
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Sun Valley
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:30 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
9:45 - 10:15
Elders Gladstone
Telina
10:15 - 11:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
10:45 - 11:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Kin Kora
11:15 - 11:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Beecher
1:45 - 2:15
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
12:20 - 12:40
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:45 - 12:15
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Calliope
12:45 - 1:15
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Sunday August 11
Location
Suburb
Open Time
Agency
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold