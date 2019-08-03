Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 33 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday August 3
Address
Suburb
Open Time
Agency
Sun Valley
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
9:45 - 10:15
Gladstone RE
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
11:30 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Beecher
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
9:45 - 10:15
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:15 - 10:45
RE/MAX Energy
South Gladstone
10:45 - 11:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
10:45 - 11:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Telina
11:15 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
New Auckland
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 10:50
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
12:15 - 12:45
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
9:30 - 10:00
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Sunday August 4
Address
Suburb
Open Time
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone