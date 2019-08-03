Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A handful of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
A handful of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region. Kevin Farmer
Guides

Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
3rd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 33 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday August 3

Address

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

93 Philip Street

Sun Valley

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

25/7 Nothling Street

New Auckland

9:45 - 10:15

Gladstone RE

15 Bauhinia Street

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

17/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

31 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

5/12 Flinders Street

West Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21/100 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Seagull Blvd

Kirkwood

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

63 Surveyor Place

Beecher

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

14 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

9:45 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

30 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

10:15 - 10:45

RE/MAX Energy

26 Forest Place

South Gladstone

10:45 - 11:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Jupiter Street

Telina

10:45 - 11:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

45 Mars Crescent

Telina

11:15 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3/30 Parkside Street

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

64 Stowe Road

Calliope

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

108/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

24 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

10:30 - 10:50

Ray White Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 White Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

50 Skyline Drive

Kirkwood

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

38 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 10:00

RE/MAX Energy

2 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

2 Dorado Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Stitt Close

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

Sunday August 4

Address

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

14 Weatherly Court

Clinton

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

16 Billabong Drive

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

gladstone region real estate weekend property guide
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Camp stirs girls' interest in STEM

    premium_icon GALLERY: Camp stirs girls' interest in STEM

    Community How these girls turned a high ropes camp activity into a way to learn about science.

    How you can score rare Coles minis this weekend

    How you can score rare Coles minis this weekend

    News Find out how can also win a $100 Coles gift card

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News Here's what you need to know to catch up on the news