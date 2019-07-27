Menu
More than 60 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
27th Jul 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Over 60 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday July 27

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

31 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

RE/MAX Energy

56 Witney Street

Telina

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

93 Philip Street

Sun Valley

9:00 - 9:20

Ray White Gladstone

25/7 Nothling Street

New Auckland

9:45 - 10:15

Gladstone RE

11/29 Ann Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

15 Sandpiper Ave

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

17/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

18/7 View Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

44 Aramac Drive

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

17/21 Roberts Street

South Gladstone

11:45 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

10/9 Scenery Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

3/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:45 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

5/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:45 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

1:00 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

4 Karloom Drive

Kirkwood

9:00 - 9:25

Ray White Gladstone

16 Ward Close

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

45 Mars Crescent

Telina

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Osprey Court

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Ray White Gladstone

13 Woodland Court

Kirkwood

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

14 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

9 Katrina Blvd

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

20 Seagull Blvd

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

Gladstone RE

27 Jupiter Street

Telina

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Sovereign Court

Clinton

10:45 - 11:15

Elders Gladstone

205 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

2 Tryon Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

3 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:20

Ray White Gladstone

8 Wodonga Street

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

63 Surveyor Place

Beecher

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

80 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

3/30 Parkside Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

4 Pandanus Ave

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

11 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

2:15 - 3:00

Ray White Gladstone

27 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

2:20 - 2:30

Elders Gladstone

7 Viewpoint Way

New Auckland

9:45 - 10:15

Ray White Gladstone

19 Eugenie Court

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

108/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

64 Stowe Road

Calliope

11:15 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

24 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:30 - 11:50

Ray White Gladstone

9 Apollo Drive

Clinton

11:45 - 12:15

Ray White Gladstone

50 Skyline Drive

Kirkwood

11:45 - 12:15

Ray White Gladstone

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

238 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Ronald Crescent

Benaraby

12:30 - 1:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

2 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

1:20 - 1:50

Elders Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

11:30 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Stitt Close

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

9 Valhalla Street

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday July 28

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

14 Weatherly Court

Clinton

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

12:00 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

22 Beaver Ave

Catalina Heights

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

31 Toowell Road

O'Connell

11:00 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

12:00 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

