Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Over 60 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday July 27
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Sun Valley
9:00 - 9:20
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
9:45 - 10:15
Gladstone RE
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
South Gladstone
11:45 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:45 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:45 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
Barney Point
1:00 - 1:45
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
9:00 - 9:25
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
Gladstone RE
Telina
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:45 - 11:15
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:20
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Beecher
12:30 - 1:00
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
12:30 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Telina
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Glen Eden
2:15 - 3:00
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
2:20 - 2:30
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
9:45 - 10:15
Ray White Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
11:15 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:30 - 11:50
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:45 - 12:15
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:45 - 12:15
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
11:15 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Benaraby
12:30 - 1:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
1:20 - 1:50
Elders Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
11:30 - 12:00
Elders Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday July 28
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:30 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
12:00 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone
Catalina Heights
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
O'Connell
11:00 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
12:00 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone