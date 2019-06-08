Menu
About 59 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 59 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday June 8

Address

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

18 Satinay Street

New Auckland

8:30 - 9:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Maple Ave

Sun Valley

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

78 Aerodrome Road

Clinton

9:00 - 9:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

51 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

42 Oxley Drive

South Gladstone

9:45 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

19/8 Nothling Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

5/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

3/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:45 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

1/3 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

4:10 - 4:40

Elders Gladstone

5 Petecost Close

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:30

RE/MAX Gold

34 Venus Street

Telina

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

3 Ashley Court

Calliope

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Lauren Court

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

18 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

26 Clover Cr

Riverstone Rise

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

80 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

6 Gapparis Street

Kin Kora

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Namadgi Terrace

New Auckland

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Boonderee Place

New Auckland

1:15 - 1:45

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Curlew Drive

New Auckland

2:45 - 3:15

Elders Gladstone

8 Sovereign Court

Clinton

3:20 - 3:50

Elders Gladstone

32 Brin Street

Boyne Island

9:00 - 9:30

RE/MAX Energy

35 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

11:15 - 11:45

RE/MAX Energy

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Cloncurry Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

82 Leferink Drive

Benaraby

12:45 - 1:15

Elders Gladstone

7 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

9:45 - 10:15

RE/MAX Energy

6 Gwen Street

Tannum Sands

10:30 - 11:00

RE/MAX Energy

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Elders Gladstone

10 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

1:45 - 2:15

Elders Gladstone

80 Broadacres Drive

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Energy

2 Walker Drive

Calliope

11:00 - 11:45

Calliope Real Estate

13 Baruby Boulevard

Benaraby

11:45 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

170 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Parsloe Street

Telina

3:00 - 3:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

168 Mount Stowe Road

West Stowe

11:30 - 12:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Colyer Avenue

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

30 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

Gladstone RE

Sunday June 9

Address

Suburb

Open Time

Agency

2 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

26 Lisa Marie Crescent

Beecher

11:00 - 2:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

18 Nicholas Street

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

22 Beaver Ave

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

3 Colyer Avenue

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

