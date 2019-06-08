Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 59 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday June 8
Address
Suburb
Open Time
Agency
New Auckland
8:30 - 9:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Sun Valley
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Clinton
9:00 - 9:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
9:30 - 10:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:45 - 10:15
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
South Gladstone
12:15 - 12:45
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:45 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
4:10 - 4:40
Elders Gladstone
Glen Eden
9:00 - 9:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Gladstone
Riverstone Rise
11:00 - 11:30
Gladstone RE
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
1:15 - 1:45
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
2:45 - 3:15
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
3:20 - 3:50
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
9:00 - 9:30
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
11:15 - 11:45
RE/MAX Energy
Gladstone Central
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
12:45 - 1:15
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
9:45 - 10:15
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
10:30 - 11:00
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
10:45 - 11:15
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Calliope
1:45 - 2:15
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Energy
Calliope
11:00 - 11:45
Calliope Real Estate
Benaraby
11:45 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Benaraby
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Energy
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
3:00 - 3:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Stowe
11:30 - 12:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:30
Gladstone RE
Sunday June 9
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Beecher
11:00 - 2:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:30 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum