About 46 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Click here to download a map and here to download the full list to your PC or smart device.

Saturday June 1

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

18 Satinay Street

New Auckland

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

51 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

14 Aramac Drive

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

19/8 Nothling Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

5/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

5 Maple Ave

Sun Valley

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

26 Lisa Marie Crescent

Burua

11:00 - 2:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

7 Railway Street

West Gladstone

1:10 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

2 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

2:00 - 2:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

78 Aerodrome Road

Clinton

2:45 - 3:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

26 Clover Cr

Riverstone Rise

8:30 - 9:00

Gladstone RE

5 Petecost Close

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:30

RE/MAX Gold

13 George Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

27 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

34-36 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

37 Anderson Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Lauren Court

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

18 Nicholas Street

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

1 Lilly Street

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

21 Curlew Drive

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:20

Elders Gladstone

21 Boonderee Place

New Auckland

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Namadgi Terrace

New Auckland

1:30 - 2:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

28 Hetherington Street

West Gladstone

2:00 - 2:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

6 Gapparis Street

Kin Kora

2:30 - 3:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

82 Leferink Road

Benaraby

10:30 - 10:50

Elders Gladstone

13 Kauri Drive

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 Connolly Court

Telina

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 9:50

Elders Gladstone

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 Scorpius Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

10 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

10:45 - 11:15

RE/MAX Energy

10 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

11:10 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

170 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Parsloe Street

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

39 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Sovereign Court

Clinton

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

3 Colyer Avenue

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

Sunday June 2

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

14 Aramac Drive

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

13 George Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

36A Kent Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

13 Kauri Drive

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

3 Colyer Avenue

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

Gladstone Observer

