Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 46 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Click here to download a map and here to download the full list to your PC or smart device.
Saturday June 1
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
New Auckland
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
9:30 - 10:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Sun Valley
11:00 - 11:30
Gladstone RE
Burua
11:00 - 2:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:10 - 1:30
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
2:00 - 2:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
2:45 - 3:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Riverstone Rise
8:30 - 9:00
Gladstone RE
Glen Eden
9:00 - 9:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:15
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:20
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
1:30 - 2:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
2:00 - 2:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kin Kora
2:30 - 3:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Benaraby
10:30 - 10:50
Elders Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
9:30 - 9:50
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:45 - 11:15
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Calliope
11:10 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
12:30 - 1:00
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Sunday June 2
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum