Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today.

41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today. Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.