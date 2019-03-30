Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday March 30
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Sun Valley
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Gladstone RE
South Gladstone
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Toolooa
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
1:00 - 1:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Barney Point
2:00 - 2:45
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
2:30 - 3:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
8:30 - 8:50
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Beecher
8:45 - 9:15
Gladstone RE
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
1:00 - 1:40
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
1:30 - 2:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Miriam Vale
2:00 - 2:30
Gladstone RE
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:30 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kin Kora
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kin Kora
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
New Auckland
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
8:30 - 9:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
9:00 - 10:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Calliope
11:00 - 12:00
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:30 - 12:00
Gladstone RE
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday March 31
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
11:30 - 12:15
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
9:30 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
Beecher
10:00 - 12:00
Shaun Kapernick
New Auckland
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Mount Larcom
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:15 - 10:45
Elders Gladstone