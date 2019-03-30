Menu
41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
30th Mar 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday March 30

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

1/3 Douglas Avenue

Sun Valley

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

1 / 12 Bridgeman Place

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Gladstone RE

11/16 McCann Street

South Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Boyne Crescent

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13 Wistari Street

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

13 Angler Street

Toolooa

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

35 Illawarra Drive

Kin Kora

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

2:00 - 2:45

Ray White Gladstone

87 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

2:30 - 3:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3 Lauren Court

South Gladstone

8:30 - 8:50

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

15 Wyndham Road

Beecher

8:45 - 9:15

Gladstone RE

4 Potter Street

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

11 Sovereign Court

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

20 Vernon Road

Telina

1:00 - 1:40

Ray White Gladstone

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

1:30 - 2:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

103 Messmate Drive

Miriam Vale

2:00 - 2:30

Gladstone RE

30 Seagull Boulevard

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

11:30 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Magnolia Avenue

Kin Kora

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

23 Southern Cross Close

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Coolibah Street

Kin Kora

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

135 Oaka Lane

Gladstone Central

8:30 - 9:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

61 Boyne Island Road

Boyne Island

9:00 - 10:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

94 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

2/9 McCann Street

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

11:00 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

15 Mallard Court

South Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

Gladstone RE

284 J Hickey Ave

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday March 31

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

60 Bradford Road

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

205/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

49 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Viewpoint Way

New Auckland

11:30 - 12:15

Ray White Gladstone

8 Huntington Court

New Auckland

9:30 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

25 Siding Road

Beecher

10:00 - 12:00

Shaun Kapernick

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

25 Gladstone Street

Mount Larcom

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Streeter Street

Clinton

10:15 - 10:45

Elders Gladstone

