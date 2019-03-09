Weekend Property Guide: What's open across Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 68 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Click the following links for a downloadble map and list of these open properties.
|
Saturday March 9
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agency
|
Gladstone Central
|
8:45 - 9:15
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Gladstone RE
|
Glen Eden
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
South Gladstone
|
10:15 - 10:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Sun Valley
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
New Auckland
|
10:45 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
South Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Telina
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
New Auckland
|
11:15 - 11:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Sun Valley
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Glen Eden
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Clinton
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Kin Kora
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
Clinton
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
New Auckland
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Clinton
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
South Gladstone
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Gladstone RE
|
Kirkwood
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
12:30 - 1:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
8 Ormiston Street
|
Clinton
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Beecher
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Gladstone RE
|
Wurdong Heights
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Gladstone Central
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
LJH Boyne/Tannum
|
West Gladstone
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Wurdong Heights
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
Calliope
|
1:00 - 1:45
|
Calliope Real Estate
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Benaraby
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Telina
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
12 Columbia Ave
|
Clinton
|
1:45 - 2:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Burua
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
Ian Fawkes
|
West Gladstone
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
LJH Boyne/Tannum
|
Calliope
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
Gladstone Central
|
11:45 - 12:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
12:15 - 1:00
|
Gladstone RE
|
Boyne Island
|
12:45 - 1:15
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
2:30 - 3:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Sunday March 10
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agency
|
Telina
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
South Gladstone
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
12:15 - 1:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Ambrose
|
3:00 - 3:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Beecher
|
11:15 - 12:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Catalina Heights
|
12:15 - 1:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Wurdong Heights
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
13 Butler Street
|
New Auckland
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
Elders Gladstone