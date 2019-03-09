Menu
68 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open across Gladstone?

Mark Zita
9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 68 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Click the following links for a downloadble map and list of these open properties.

Saturday March 9

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

2/49 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

8:45 - 9:15

Elders Gladstone

20 Sunpoint Way

Calliope

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

40/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3/15 Ann Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

63 Hampton Dr

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

4/24 McCann Street

South Gladstone

10:15 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

11/16 McCann Street

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Douglas Avenue

Sun Valley

10:45 - 11:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Radiata Street

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

23/47-53 Barney Street

Barney Point

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

24 Coon Street

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

35 Sandpiper Avenue

New Auckland

11:15 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

4 Alpine Ave

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

68 Sun Valley Road

Sun Valley

11:30 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

18 Melaleuca Place

Glen Eden

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

20 Bradford Road

Telina

12:30 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Unit 1, 2, 3/1 Agnes St

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15/47 Barney Street

Barney Point

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Boyne Crescent

West Gladstone

1:30 - 2:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

22 Streeter Street

Clinton

1:30 - 2:00

PRD Tannum

24 Jarrah Drive

Boyne Island

1:30 - 2:00

Elders Gladstone

8 Pluto Street

Telina

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

31 Wilga Street

Kin Kora

2:00 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

9:00 - 9:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

4 Potter Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

21 Sundew Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

72 Whitbread Road

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Beaver Avenue

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Dean Street

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

8 Oakdale Place

Kirkwood

11:15 - 11:45

Gladstone RE

62 Iris Road

Kirkwood

11:15 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

12:30 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

8 Ormiston Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

15 Wyndham Road

Beecher

10:00 - 10:30

Gladstone RE

41 Helen Cres

Wurdong Heights

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

51 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

205/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

55 Cremorne Dr

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

4/2 The Promenade

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

7 White Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

100 Yalkarra Crescent

Wurdong Heights

12:30 - 1:00

PRD Tannum

7 Carol Jones Place

Calliope

1:00 - 1:45

Calliope Real Estate

1 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

48808 Bruce Highway

Benaraby

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

2 Phoenix Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

12 Columbia Ave

Clinton

1:45 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

10 Tasman Court

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:00

Ian Fawkes

32 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Boonderee Place

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Golf View Drive

Boyne Island

10:30 - 11:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

16 Bell Street

Calliope

11:30 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

94 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

235/64 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

11:45 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

29 Sutton Street

Barney Point

12:15 - 1:00

Gladstone RE

10 Curtis Avenue

Boyne Island

12:45 - 1:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

135 Oaka Lane

Gladstone Central

2:30 - 3:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Sunday March 10

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

60 Bradford Road

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

5/259 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:15 - 12:45

Elders Gladstone

4 Connolly Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

23 Bellbird Circuit

New Auckland

12:15 - 1:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

459 Gentle Annie Road

Ambrose

3:00 - 3:30

Elders Gladstone

20 Cody Triggs Court

Beecher

11:15 - 12:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

6 Albatros Close

Catalina Heights

12:15 - 1:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

78 Kardum Road

Wurdong Heights

10:00 - 10:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

13 Butler Street

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

2:00 - 2:30

Elders Gladstone

