Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 49 homes from Boyne Island to Telina Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.