Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 49 homes from Boyne Island to Telina Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.
Saturday, September 7
South Gladstone
9:30 - 9:50
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:30 - 11:00
PRD Tannum
Mount Larcom
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Telina
11:15 - 11:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Gladstone Central
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
12:30 - 1:00
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:20
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:30 - 2:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:30 - 11:00
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
10:40 - 10:55
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:30 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
1:30 - 1:50
Elders Gladstone
River Ranch
10:00 - 10:45
Calliope Real Estate
Glen Eden
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
PRD Tannum
Tannum Sands
12:30 - 1:00
LJH Boyne/Tannum
New Auckland
2:00 - 2:20
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
2:15 - 2:45
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
9:30 - 9:50
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Calliope
10:00 - 10:20
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
11:00 - 11:45
Calliope Real Estate
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:20
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
2:00 - 2:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Benaraby
2:00 - 2:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Burua
2:00 - 2:45
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
PRD Tannum
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:30 - 12:00
Elders Gladstone
Sunday, September 8
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kin Kora
12:00 - 12:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
1:00 - 1:45
Ray White Gladstone
Tuesday, September 10
Toolooa
4:30 - 5:15
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
5:30 - 6:00
Ray White Gladstone
Wednesday, September 11
West Gladstone
5:00 - 5:30
Ray White Gladstone
Thursday, September 12
Toolooa
4:30 - 5:15
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
5:30 - 6:00
Ray White Gladstone