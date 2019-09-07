Menu
OPEN: A handful of properties will open their doors to prospective buyers this weekend.
Bev Lacey
Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

liana walker
by
7th Sep 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 49 homes from Boyne Island to Telina Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.

Saturday, September 7

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

7 Ward Close

South Gladstone

9:30 - 9:50

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

15b Dunstall Street

Clinton

10:30 - 11:00

PRD Tannum

27 Gladstone Street

Mount Larcom

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

11 Saturn Crescent

Telina

11:15 - 11:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

241/60 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

16 Hill Crescent

West Gladstone

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

19 Side Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:20

Elders Gladstone

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

1:30 - 2:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

19 Salgado Street

Boyne Island

10:30 - 11:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

27 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

10:40 - 10:55

Elders Gladstone

7 Jardine Crescent

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

17 Koolivoo Parade

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

1:30 - 1:50

Elders Gladstone

240 Schilling Lane

River Ranch

10:00 - 10:45

Calliope Real Estate

14 Mycumbene Way

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

16 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

PRD Tannum

26 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

12:30 - 1:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

2:00 - 2:20

Elders Gladstone

41/30 Goondoon Street

Gladstone Central

2:15 - 2:45

LJ Hooker Gladstone

51 Drynan Drive

Calliope

9:30 - 9:50

Elders Gladstone

1 Phelps Circuit

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

10:00 - 10:20

Elders Gladstone

13 Ningana Ct

Calliope

11:00 - 11:45

Calliope Real Estate

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:20

Elders Gladstone

19 Anchor Street

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

2:00 - 2:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

261 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

2:00 - 2:45

Ray White Gladstone

13/15 Roberts Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

3 Aiken Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Yukana Street

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

Sunday, September 8

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

18 Florey Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Old Waterworks Road

Kin Kora

12:00 - 12:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

4 Illawong Court

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

261 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

1:00 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

Tuesday, September 10

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

4:30 - 5:15

Ray White Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

5:30 - 6:00

Ray White Gladstone

Wednesday, September 11

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

16 Matson Crescent

West Gladstone

5:00 - 5:30

Ray White Gladstone

Thursday, September 12

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

4:30 - 5:15

Ray White Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

5:30 - 6:00

Ray White Gladstone

　

