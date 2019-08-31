Menu
A handful of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
31st Aug 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.

Saturday 31 August

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

7 Ward Close

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:20

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

16 Matson Crescent

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Side Street

West Gladstone

9:30 - 9:50

Elders Gladstone

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Douglas Street

Sun Valley

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

11 Saturn Crescent

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

36 Aplin Road

Bracewell

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

17 Koolivoo Parade

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:20

Elders Gladstone

8 Sovereign Court

Clinton

10:30 - 10:50

Elders Gladstone

9 Wattle Street

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

6 Myrtle Court

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 Jardine Crescent

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Old Waterworks Road

Kin Kora

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

4 Macedon Street

Tannum Sands

12:15 - 12:45

RE/MAX Energy

12 Latrobe Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

14 Mycumbene Way

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:20

Elders Gladstone

39 Iris Road

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

41/30 Goondoon Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

17 Park Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

11:45 - 12:05

Elders Gladstone

51 Drynan Drive

Calliope

12:10 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

11 Michael Court

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

13/15 Roberts Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

3 Aiken Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

23 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday 1 September

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

4 Illawong Court

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Tuesday 3 September

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

Wednesday 4 September

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

Thursday 5 September

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

13 Aquarius Street

Clinton

4:00 - 4:30

Gladstone RE

10 Harvey Road

Clinton

4:45 - 5:15

Gladstone RE

