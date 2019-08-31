Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

A handful of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

A handful of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region. Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.