Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 41 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.
Saturday 31 August
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:20
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
9:30 - 9:50
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Sun Valley
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Bracewell
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:20
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
10:30 - 10:50
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Tannum Sands
12:15 - 12:45
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:20
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Calliope
11:45 - 12:05
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
12:10 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
PRD Tannum
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
Toolooa
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday 1 September
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tuesday 3 September
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
South Gladstone
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold
Wednesday 4 September
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
South Gladstone
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold
Thursday 5 September
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
Clinton
4:00 - 4:30
Gladstone RE
Clinton
4:45 - 5:15
Gladstone RE