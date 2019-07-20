Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 46 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday July 20
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Clinton
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Sun Valley
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
9:45 - 10:15
Gladstone RE
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
West Gladstone
10:15 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Beecher
12:45 - 1:15
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:20
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
Gladstone RE
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
11:15 - 11:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Boyne Island
11:15 - 11:45
RE/MAX Energy
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:45
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
1:45 - 2:15
Elders Gladstone
Glen Eden
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 10:50
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Tannum
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Tannum
Kirkwood
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
2:15 - 2:45
RE/MAX Energy
Calliope
11:45 - 12:15
Elders Gladstone
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
1:30 - 2:00
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
Tannum Sands
10:30 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Catalina Heights
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Turkey Beach
9:30 - 10:15
PRD Tannum
Sunday July 21
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
11:00 - 12:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:30 - 1:00
Ray White Gladstone
O'Connell
11:00 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone