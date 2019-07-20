Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

Menu
About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
20th Jul 2019

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Saturday July 20

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

1 Sea Prince Circuit

Clinton

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

56 Witney Street

Telina

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

93 Philip Street

Sun Valley

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

25/7 Nothling Street

New Auckland

9:45 - 10:15

Gladstone RE

19 Pashley Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

31 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

18/7 View Street

West Gladstone

10:15 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

17/1 Michel Place

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

129 Siding Road

Beecher

12:45 - 1:15

Elders Gladstone

3 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:20

Ray White Gladstone

20 Seagull Blvd

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

Gladstone RE

2 Tryon Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

26 Forest Place

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Jupiter Street

Telina

11:15 - 11:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

30 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

11:15 - 11:45

RE/MAX Energy

8 Wodonga Street

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

13 Woodland Court

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

21 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

5 Gumnut Place

Kirkwood

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

14 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

1:45 - 2:15

Elders Gladstone

19 Eugenie Court

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

53 Geoffrey Thomas Dr

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

24 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

10:30 - 10:50

Ray White Gladstone

11 Driftwood Street

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

8 Pleasant Ave

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 White Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

32 Brin Street

Boyne Island

2:15 - 2:45

RE/MAX Energy

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

11:45 - 12:15

Elders Gladstone

27 Ronald Crescent

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

38 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

8 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Energy

5 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

22 Beaver Ave

Catalina Heights

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

19 Worthington Street

Turkey Beach

9:30 - 10:15

PRD Tannum

Sunday July 21

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

31 Toowell Road

O'Connell

11:00 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

Gladstone Observer

