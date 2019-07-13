Menu
About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
13th Jul 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday June 13

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Estate Agency

1 Sea Prince Circuit

Clinton

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Flinders Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:45

Elders Gladstone

56 Witney Street

Telina

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

6/29 Off Street

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

8 Flinders Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:45

Elders Gladstone

17/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

17 Wadeleigh Street

Bororen

11:30 - 12:00

Gladstone RE

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

14 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

34-36 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

3 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

5 Gumnut Place

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Woodland Court

Kirkwood

12:30 - 1:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3/30 Parkside Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

4 Neluna Rise

Sun Valley

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

50 Skyline Drive

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

108/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

19 Eugenie Court

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

24 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:40 - 12:10

Ray White Gladstone

6 Cloncurry Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

39 Iris Road

Kirkwood

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

32 Brin Street

Boyne Island

1:45 - 2:15

RE/MAX Energy

27 Ronald Crescent

Benaraby

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

25 Siding Road

Beecher

10:00 - 11:00

Shaun Kappernick

80 Broadacres Drive

Tannum Sands

11:15 - 11:45

RE/MAX Energy

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

8 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

2 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

1:00 - 1:45

Elders Gladstone

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

16 Billabong Drive

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

22 Beaver Ave

Catalina Heights

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:00

Ian Fawkes

170 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

30 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

9:30 - 10:00

Gladstone RE

40/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Worthington Road

Turkey Beach

12:15 - 12:45

PRD Tannum

11 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday June 14

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Estate Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

25 Siding Road

Beecher

10:00 - 12:00

Shaun Kappernick

