Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday June 13
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Estate Agency
Clinton
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:45
Elders Gladstone
Telina
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Gladstone Central
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:45
Elders Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
17 Wadeleigh Street
Bororen
11:30 - 12:00
Gladstone RE
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:30 - 1:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Sun Valley
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:15 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:40 - 12:10
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
12:15 - 12:45
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
1:45 - 2:15
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Beecher
10:00 - 11:00
Shaun Kappernick
Tannum Sands
11:15 - 11:45
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
1:00 - 1:45
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
10:45 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Catalina Heights
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:00
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Benaraby
9:30 - 10:00
Gladstone RE
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Turkey Beach
12:15 - 12:45
PRD Tannum
Glen Eden
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday June 14
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Estate Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Beecher
10:00 - 12:00
Shaun Kappernick