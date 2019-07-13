Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend. Contributed

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 44 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.