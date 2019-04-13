Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Click the following links for a downloadable list and map.
Saturday April 13
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Real Estate
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Tannum
Toolooa
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:45 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Tannum
Clinton
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
2:45 - 3:15
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Miriam Vale
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Calliope
9:30 - 10:00
Gladstone RE
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
South Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Gladstone RE
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Tannum
New Auckland
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:30 - 2:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Tannum
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Tannum
Kin Kora
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
New Auckland
10:15 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
PRD Tannum
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kin Kora
9:00 - 9:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
9:45 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
Unit 55 Edge On Beaches
Agnes Water
10:00 - 11:00
PRD Agnes Water
Mount Larcom
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Agnes Water
11:00 - 12:00
PRD Agnes Water
Agnes Water
11:00 - 11:30
PRD Agnes Water
Round Hill
11:00 - 12:00
PRD Agnes Water
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:30 - 1:00
Gladstone RE
Seventeen Seventy
12:30 - 1:30
PRD Agnes Water
Sunday April 14
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Real Estate
Toolooa
10:15 - 10:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
1:15 - 1:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Seventeen Seventy
10:00 - 11:00
PRD Agnes Water
Agnes Water
11:00 - 11:30
PRD Agnes Water