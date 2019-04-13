Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
About 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend. Kevin Farmer
News

Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
13th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Click the following links for a downloadable list and map.

Saturday April 13

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate

2/9 McCann Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

20 Bradford Road

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Alpine Avenue

Boyne Island

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

13 Angler Street

Toolooa

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

4/24 McCann Street

South Gladstone

10:45 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

63 Hampton Dr

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

87 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Amelia Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13 Warren Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

58 North Ridge Drive

Calliope

2:45 - 3:15

LJ Hooker Gladstone

103 Messmate Drive

Miriam Vale

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

11 Sybil Court

Calliope

9:30 - 10:00

Gladstone RE

5 Langdon Street

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

26 Coon Street

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Eden Street

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

27 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

24 Alkina Ave

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Isla Court

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

3 Amelia Street

West Gladstone

1:30 - 2:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

41 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

55 Cremorne Drive

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

34 Tyson Crescent

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

2 Magnolia Avenue

Kin Kora

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

7 Scorpius Place

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

10 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

80 Broadacres Drive

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Energy

23 Southern Cross Close

Telina

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

8 Huntington Court

New Auckland

10:15 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

502/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Creek Road

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

PRD Tannum

16 Lakefield Court

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

6 Box Street

Kin Kora

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

12 McGinlay Street

Clinton

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

5 Streeter Street

Clinton

9:45 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

Unit 55 Edge On Beaches

Agnes Water

10:00 - 11:00

PRD Agnes Water

25 Gladstone Street

Mount Larcom

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Joseph Banks Blvd

Agnes Water

11:00 - 12:00

PRD Agnes Water

13 Atlantis Blvd

Agnes Water

11:00 - 11:30

PRD Agnes Water

2452 Round Hill Road

Round Hill

11:00 - 12:00

PRD Agnes Water

11 Boyne Crescent

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

15 Mallard Court

South Gladstone

12:30 - 1:00

Gladstone RE

628 Captain Cook Drive

Seventeen Seventy

12:30 - 1:30

PRD Agnes Water

Sunday April 14

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate

14 Squire Street

Toolooa

10:15 - 10:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

13 Wistari Street

Clinton

1:15 - 1:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Carnegie Court

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

27 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

4A+B Orton Court

Seventeen Seventy

10:00 - 11:00

PRD Agnes Water

13 Atlantis Blvd

Agnes Water

11:00 - 11:30

PRD Agnes Water

gladstone region weekend property guide
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    premium_icon 'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    Community The group formed from a love of hula hooping

    Local achievers wanted for community awards

    premium_icon Local achievers wanted for community awards

    News There are six categories up for nomination

    REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    premium_icon REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    News Find out which key element is being reconsidered