Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right into next week.
|
Saturday October 5
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Gladstone Central
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
389 Brendonna Road
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Gladstone Central
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 9:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
Kin Kora
|
1:45 - 2:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
New Auckland
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:40 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Telina
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
9:00 - 9:25
|
Elders Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:10 - 10:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Sunday October 6
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
389 Brendonna Road
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Glen Eden
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Telina
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
Ray White Gladstone