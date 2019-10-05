Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Shorten Labor government would restrict negative gearing to investors who have bought newly built dwellings and halve the capital gains tax. Picture: THINKSTOCK
A Shorten Labor government would restrict negative gearing to investors who have bought newly built dwellings and halve the capital gains tax. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Property

Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

5th Oct 2019 6:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

 Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right into next week.

 

 

Saturday October 5

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13/7 Kent Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

389 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

1/5 William Street

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

241/60 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

12/216 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

98 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 9:50

Elders Gladstone

1 Laver Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

182 Sun Valley Road

Kin Kora

1:45 - 2:15

Ray White Gladstone

6 Lawrence Court

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

106 Penda Avenue

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

52 Oxley Drive

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

10:40 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

11:30 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

4 Scorpius Place

Telina

2:00 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

129 Barney Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:25

Elders Gladstone

31 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

19 Yukana Street

Boyne Island

10:10 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

31 Seagull Boulevard

Kirkwood

12:15 - 12:45

Elders Gladstone

Sunday October 6

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

389 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

4 Scorpius Place

Telina

2:00 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

Top Stories

    TMW fuels Schofield’s speedway sidecar passion

    premium_icon TMW fuels Schofield’s speedway sidecar passion

    Motor Sports Garry Schofield no longer has to worry about how he will get his team to and from speedway sidecar meetings, thanks to TMW QLD.

    Why Alliance has gone pink

    premium_icon Why Alliance has gone pink

    News ANYONE flying with Alliance Airlines in the next 12 months has a good chance their...

    READY, SET, GO: sell-out triathlon on this weekend

    premium_icon READY, SET, GO: sell-out triathlon on this weekend

    News Race organisers are delighted with the entry numbers for Saturday’s Junior...

    HOT HOT HOT: Long weekend forecast

    premium_icon HOT HOT HOT: Long weekend forecast

    Weather Things are heating up around Gladstone just in time for the long weekend.