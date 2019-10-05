Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

A Shorten Labor government would restrict negative gearing to investors who have bought newly built dwellings and halve the capital gains tax. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right into next week.