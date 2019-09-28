Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right into next week.
|
Saturday September 28
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Boyne Island
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Tannum
|
389 Brendonna Road
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Boyne Island
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Tannum Sands
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
South Gladstone
|
9:35 - 10:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
9:45 - 10:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
12 Munroe Street
|
West Gladstone
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Tannum Sands
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
1:45 - 2:15
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Tannum Sands
|
2:15 - 2:45
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Tannum Sands
|
3:00 - 3:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Tannum Sands
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
New Auckland
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Tannum Sands
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Wurdong Heights
|
12:10 - 12:40
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
12:45 - 1:15
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Boyne Island
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Kirkwood
|
2:10 - 2:40
|
Elders Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
2:50 - 3:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
9:45 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Tannum
|
Glen Eden
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Tannum Sands
|
11:10 - 11:40
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
1:10 - 1:40
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Benaraby
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Tannum
|
167 J Hickey Avenue
|
Clinton
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
South Gladstone
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Toolooa
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
2:10 - 2:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Sunday September 29
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Gladstone Central
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
389 Brendonna Road
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Gladstone Central
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Telina
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
12:00 - 12:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
1:00 - 1:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
9:45 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Monday September 30
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
159 Goondoon Street
|
Gladstone
|
5:00 - 5:30
|
RE/MAX Gold