Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of New House
Property

Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

28th Sep 2019 6:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

 Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right into next week.

Saturday September 28

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

8/2 Dennis Street

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

2 Alpine Ave

Boyne Island

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

389 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

1/4 Arthur Street

Boyne Island

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Tannum

6 Tyson Cr

Tannum Sands

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Tannum

36 Beltana Drive

Boyne Island

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Tannum

4/4 Arthur Street

Boyne Island

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Tannum

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

9:00 - 9:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

9:35 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

32 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

9:45 - 10:15

Ray White Gladstone

4/9 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

1 Laver Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

17 Rigby Crescent

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

12 Munroe Street

West Gladstone

11:15 - 11:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

30 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

13 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

12:30 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Pleasant Ave

Tannum Sands

1:45 - 2:15

Ray White Tannum

4 Macedon Street

Tannum Sands

2:15 - 2:45

RE/MAX Energy

12 Latrobe Street

Tannum Sands

3:00 - 3:30

RE/MAX Energy

6 Lawrence Court

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

23 Bellbird Circuit

New Auckland

9:30 - 10:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

1 Phelps Circuit

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

52 Oxley Drive

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Driftwood Street

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

53 Geoffrey Thomas Drive

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Tannum

30 Yalkarra Court

Wurdong Heights

12:10 - 12:40

Elders Gladstone

7 Bass Street

Boyne Island

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

119 Malpas Street

Boyne Island

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Energy

2 Grasstree Crescent

Kirkwood

2:10 - 2:40

Elders Gladstone

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

2:50 - 3:20

Elders Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

9:45 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

16 Selma Court

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Tannum

21 Lingwoodock Place

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Energy

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

11:10 - 11:40

Elders Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

1:10 - 1:40

Elders Gladstone

5 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Tannum

167 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

10:30 - 11:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

11 Michael Court

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

31 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

129 Barney Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

19 Yukana Street

Boyne Island

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

2:10 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday September 29

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

389 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

5 James Court

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Illawong Court

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

9:45 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

22 Carthurbie Court

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Monday September 30

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

159 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

5:00 - 5:30

RE/MAX Gold

 

