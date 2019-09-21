Menu
Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

21st Sep 2019 6:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

 Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.

 

Saturday, September 21

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

8 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:20

Elders Gladstone

44 Dixon Drive

Telina

10:40 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

2/242 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

11:10 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

1/46 Marten Street

South Gladstone

11:15 - 11:45

PRD Tannum

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

12/216 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

241/60 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

8:30 - 9:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 9:50

Elders Gladstone

13 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4/9 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

32 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

17 Rigby Crescent

West Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Gold

9 Wattle Street

New Auckland

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

52 Oxley Drive

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

11:40 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

4 Scorpius Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

17 Park Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

139 Yalkarra Crescent

Wurdong Heights

1:15 - 1:45

RE/MAX Energy

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

1:30 - 1:50

Elders Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

3:30 - 4:15

Ray White Gladstone

22 Parksville Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

188 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

261 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

2:00 - 2:45

Ray White Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

129 Barney Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:20

Elders Gladstone

31 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13/15 Roberts Street

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

PRD Tannum

23 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

19 Yukana Street

Boyne Island

2:00 - 2:20

Elders Gladstone

Sunday, September 22

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

9 Young Street

Barney Point

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Illawong Court

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:15

Ray White Gladstone

13 Ningana Court

Calliope

11:00 - 11:45

Calliope Real Estate

22 Carthurbie Court

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

261 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

31 Toowell Road

O'Connell

11:00 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

Monday, September 23

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

159 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

5:15 - 5:45

RE/MAX Gold

 

