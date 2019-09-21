Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.
|
Saturday, September 21
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Gladstone Central
|
10:00 - 10:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
10:40 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
11:10 - 11:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
PRD Tannum
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
South Gladstone
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
8:30 - 9:00
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 9:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
New Auckland
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
11:40 - 12:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
1:00 - 1:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Wurdong Heights
|
1:15 - 1:45
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Tannum Sands
|
1:30 - 1:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
3:30 - 4:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Burua
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Burua
|
1:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Burua
|
2:00 - 2:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
9:00 - 9:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
West Gladstone
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Toolooa
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
2:00 - 2:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Sunday, September 22
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Barney Point
|
1:00 - 1:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
12:00 - 12:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
9:30 - 10:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Calliope Real Estate
|
New Auckland
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Burua
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
O'Connell
|
11:00 - 12:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Monday, September 23
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
159 Goondoon Street
|
Gladstone
|
5:15 - 5:45
|
RE/MAX Gold