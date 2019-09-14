Menu
Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

14th Sep 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

 

Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.

 

Saturday, September 14

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

2/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

9:00 - 9:20

Elders Gladstone

4/3 Christina Road

Clinton

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

7 Ward Close

South Gladstone

9:30 - 9:50

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3 Smith Street

West Gladstone

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

16 Hill Crescent

West Gladstone

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

241/60 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

2:10 - 2:30

Elders Gladstone

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

2:45 - 3:15

LJ Hooker Gladstone

12/216 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

3:30 - 4:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3 Cambridge Close

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

4/9 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

32 Orana Avenue

Boyne Island

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

17 Koolivoo Parade

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

30 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Energy

7 Jardine Crescent

Boyne Island

11:30 - 12:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

12 Munroe Court

West Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

19 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

80 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

11:45 - 12:15

Ray White Gladstone

9 Wattle Street

New Auckland

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

13 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

12:30 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Macedon Street

Tannum Sands

1:15 - 1:45

RE/MAX Energy

53 Penda Ave

New Auckland

1:15 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

12 Latrobe Street

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Energy

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

2:40 - 3:00

Elders Gladstone

23 Bellbird Circuit

Kirkwood

9:30 - 10:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

7 Viewpoint Way

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

30 Yalkarra Crescent

Wurdong Heights

11:20 - 11:50

Elders Gladstone

7 Bass Street

Boyne Island

11:45 - 12:15

RE/MAX Energy

1 Georgia Court

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

12:30 - 1:00

RE/MAX Gold

17 Park Street

West Gladstone

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

119 Malpas Street

Boyne Island

12:30 - 1:00

RE/MAX Energy

41/30 Goondoon Street

Gladstone Central

1:15 - 1:45

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

1:20 - 1:50

Elders Gladstone

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

10:40 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

2 Hayman Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

59 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Gold

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

12:20 - 12:50

Elders Gladstone

4 Scorpius Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:55

Ray White Gladstone

4 Bayne Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

22 Parksville Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

11 Michael Court

Boyne Island

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Gold

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3 Aiken Close

South Gladstone

9:00 - 10:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

31 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13/15 Roberts Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

19 Yukana Street

Boyne Island

9:50 - 10:20

Elders Gladstone

23 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

31 Wilson Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

110 Dalrymple Drive

Toolooa

12:30 - 1:00

Ray White Gladstone

129 Barney Street

Barney Point

3:10 - 3:40

Elders Gladstone

Sunday, September 15

 

 

 

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

9 Young Street

Barney Point

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

94 North Ridge Drive

Calliope

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

18 Florey Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

53 Penda Ave

New Auckland

1:15 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

59 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

44 Dean Street

Glen Eden

12:15 - 12:45

Ray White Gladstone

4 Bayne Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

31 Toowell Road

O'Connell

11:00 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

188 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

12:00 - 12:45

RE/MAX Energy

 

 

real estate

