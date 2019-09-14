Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Several homes from Boyne Island to Telina will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend and right in to next week.
|
Saturday, September 14
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Glen Eden
|
9:00 - 9:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Clinton
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 9:50
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
West Gladstone
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
1:00 - 2:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
2:10 - 2:30
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Gladstone Central
|
2:45 - 3:15
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
3:30 - 4:00
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Telina
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Boyne Island
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
12 Munroe Court
|
West Gladstone
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
1:15 - 1:45
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
New Auckland
|
1:15 - 1:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
2:00 - 2:30
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
South Gladstone
|
2:40 - 3:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
Knight Frank Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
10:45 - 11:15
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Wurdong Heights
|
11:20 - 11:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
11:45 - 12:15
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
New Auckland
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Wurdong Heights
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
West Gladstone
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
Boyne Island
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
RE/MAX Energy
|
Gladstone Central
|
1:15 - 1:45
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
1:20 - 1:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Tannum Sands
|
10:40 - 11:00
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Clinton
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Clinton
|
11:30 - 12:00
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
Glen Eden
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
12:20 - 12:50
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Telina
|
1:00 - 1:55
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
11:00 - 11:30
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Benaraby
|
12:00 - 12:30
|
LJH Boyne/Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
1:30 - 2:00
|
RE/MAX Gold
|
Burua
|
1:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
South Gladstone
|
9:00 - 10:00
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
9:00 - 9:30
|
LJ Hooker Gladstone
|
South Gladstone
|
9:30 - 10:00
|
PRD Tannum
|
Boyne Island
|
9:50 - 10:20
|
Elders Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
10:00 - 10:30
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Toolooa
|
12:30 - 1:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Barney Point
|
3:10 - 3:40
|
Elders Gladstone
|
Sunday, September 15
|
|
|
|
Address
|
Suburb
|
Time
|
Agent
|
Burua
|
11:30 - 2:30
|
Ian Fawkes
|
Barney Point
|
12:00 - 12:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
Calliope
|
10:30 - 11:00
|
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
|
Kirkwood
|
11:00 - 11:45
|
Raine & Horne Gladstone
|
New Auckland
|
1:15 - 1:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Kirkwood
|
11:15 - 11:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Glen Eden
|
12:15 - 12:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
West Gladstone
|
10:00 - 10:45
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
O'Connell
|
11:00 - 12:00
|
Ray White Gladstone
|
Burua
|
12:00 - 12:45
|
RE/MAX Energy