Weekend of horsing fun in Calliope

In the foreground is Chris Thumm from Calliope Polocrosse Club. Contributed GLA240519PCROSSE

POLOCROSSE: The annual Calliope Polocrosse Carnival is on tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be a series of games at JS Neill-Ballantine Park at Calliope.

Action starts at 8.30am tomorrow and there will be a fast and Furious Knockout Competition at 5.30pm.

Games also start 8am on Sunday.

"Polocrosse is a great family sport," event spokesperson Katrina Elliott said.

"We have members this year, that their kids have started playing and now mum and dads are now playing.

"At 40-plus years, this is my very first year playing polocrosse.

"It's a little daunting learning to play, you have horsemanship, the rules, tactics, racket skills to learn but it is seriously lots of fun and a great way to exercise."

Tomorrow's night-time action will consist of a Nigh Chukka Competition for Open teams of three and will be played under lights.

Entry and camping are free and there will be food and drinks available.