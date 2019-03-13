Weekend in watch-house was drink driver's nightmare

A GLADSTONE man has told a court he would rather "lose his licence forever" then spend another night in the Gladstone watch-house (FILE PHOTO).

A GLADSTONE man has told a court he would rather "lose his licence forever" then spend another night in the Gladstone watch-house.

Jaymes Sean Tribe spent the weekend locked up after he was arrested for drink driving on Friday.

The 32-year-old was sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit.

He was represented by Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman, who told the court her client had something to say before Magistrate Dennis Kinsella passed sentence.

"My client has spent the past two days in custody and wishes to express to the court that the last few days have been the worst experience of his life," Ms O'Gorman said.

"It's the toughest thing he has ever had to deal with.

"All he can think about is his family, and how he has let them down...

"He would rather lose his licence forever then go back to prison."

The court was told Tribe had a history of drink and drug driving and was on a suspended jail term when he was pulled over by police on Friday.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of .127 per cent.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the deckhand was someone, putting aside his criminal history, of good character.

Character references handed to the court described Tribe as a caring, genuine, hard-working and honest man.

"You have qualifications as a seafarer and aspire to receive a Master 1 certificate," Mr Kinsella said.

"your references speak highly of you as someone who shows pride in themselves and in their work.

"However, periodically, you engage in alcohol or illicit drug use and get behind the wheel of vehicles, your issues with substances is not ongoing but when you are expose, you make these types of decisions."

Mr Kinsella said prior to the offending a family member of Tribe's had fallen in and was hospitalised.

"Your grandfather was admitted to hospital and was in a coma, an integral decision had to be made and you were aware of this," he said.

"You resorted to consumption of alcohol."

Mr Kinsella said the suspended jail term Tribe was on for previous similar offending would be activated, but decided the man would not spend any more time behind bars for the offence.

Tribe was sentenced to three months jail with immediate parole release and a conviction recorded.

Tribe was told he was very close to spending more time behind bars.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.