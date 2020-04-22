Menu
Lisa Blanchard gets ready to start her round at Calliope ladies golf on Thursday, April 9
Sport

Weekend golf comps in full swing

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 2:55 PM
GOLF: Competitions continue in the Gladstone Region albeit under strict COVID-19 enforced regulations.

Calliope Country Club golf professional Dion Hayne said the next competition is on the wqeekend.

“This Saturday, Anzac Day, the competition will remain the same with the first tee time being 7.30am,” he said.

The Gladstone Golf Club will have its weekly Saturday competition moved to the following day because of Anzac Day.

GGC captain Justin Brown said there are a number of competions on at the club.

“Normally, each Saturday is our big competition, but we are doing it this Sunday because of Anzac day,” he said.

“The ladies always play a Wednesday competition and there are currently fun days happening on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The competition will be a stableford format and groupings have been reduced to two people only instead of four with nine-minute intervals between groups.”

The first group will tee off at 6.10am and the last is at about 2.30pm.

“We have added pool noodles to the bottom of the cups so the flag doesn’t need to be touched,” Brown said.

“The flags must stay in at all times and rakes have been removed from bunkers and one person per buggy on course at all times.”

RESULTS

Gladstone Golf Club Terrific Tuesday Men – Overall winners: 1 J Dillon; 2 B Hanson; 3 P Corke; 4 R McBean. NTP: R McBean Women – Overall winners: N Panapa: 2 C Hanson.

Calliope Golf Club Weekley competition Winner: S Griffiths; 2nd: K Stockwell. Pin Shot: Chuck April 19 Winner: N Miles; 2nd: P Seidel April 18 Winner: L Ogden; 2nd: B Gibbs; 3rd: A Leitch; 4th: K Roscarel

calliope golf club coronavirusgladstone gladstone golf golf central highlands
Gladstone Observer

