Rain on the way: The Gladstone region is set for a wet weekend which could dampen any beach plans but should green things up for producers.
Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region

Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jun 2020 3:25 PM
THE Gladstone region is set for a wet weekend.

On Saturday there is 70 per cent chance of between 1-5mm of rain, with a shower or two most likely in the morning and afternoon.

The rain in the morning could develop into a thunderstorm.

Winds will be easterly at 15-20km/h, tending north-easterly in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

The minimum will be 19 degrees with the maximum expected to reach 25 degrees.

On Sunday there is a very high chance of rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology rating it as a 95 per cent chance.

The possible rainfall ranges between 10-20mm, with shower activity most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be light and temperatures will reach a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 25 degrees.

