Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region
THE Gladstone region is set for a wet weekend.
On Saturday there is 70 per cent chance of between 1-5mm of rain, with a shower or two most likely in the morning and afternoon.
The rain in the morning could develop into a thunderstorm.
Winds will be easterly at 15-20km/h, tending north-easterly in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.
The minimum will be 19 degrees with the maximum expected to reach 25 degrees.
On Sunday there is a very high chance of rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology rating it as a 95 per cent chance.
The possible rainfall ranges between 10-20mm, with shower activity most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be light and temperatures will reach a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 25 degrees.