The temperature is heating up.
Weekend forecast: Rain relief unlikely as temps heat up

Eilish Massie
18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
SUMMER is well and truly on its way with this weekend's weather estimated to hit a maximum of 32C.

With today's forecast a predicted high of 30C, a stark difference from the line of storms that hit the southeast yesterday afternoon.

BoM forecaster Lachlan Stoney said wet weather was unlikely to hit Gladstone.

Mr Stoney said the storms were moving inland from west to east in Biloela.

"There is a slight chance of rain making it to the coast but if they do, it'll most likely be very light," Mr Stoney said.

Next week's forecast is predicted to reach a maximum of 27-28C.

