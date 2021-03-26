Weekend away lands Gladstone man in court

A Gladstone man appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday for driving while his licence was SPER suspended.

A parking fine landed a man in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Christopher Lee Stolk pleaded guilty to driving a car without a driver’s licence (SPER suspended).

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Stolk’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On January 28, about 4.30pm, police intercepted Stolk driving on Sunvalley Rd, West Gladstone, and he produced his Queensland driver’s licence.

Computer checks on Stolk’s licence showed he had been suspended by the State Penalty Enforcement Registry due to an outstanding debt on December 6, 2020.

Stolk was unaware of any SPER debt and police identified he had not updated his contact details with the Transport Department when he moved a few months prior.

Stolk had no emergent reason for driving on a suspended licence and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Stolk’s lawyer said his client had taken a trip to the Sunshine Coast and, unbeknown to him, received a parking ticket while there.

The court heard Stolk did not receive any correspondence from SPER and was shocked to learn there was a debt outstanding, which he paid immediately.

Mr Manthey took into consideration Stolk’s lack of criminal history, fined him $200 and disqualified him from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

