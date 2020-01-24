Weed takes over town’s lawns

Gomphrena Celosioides is taking over lawns across Gladstone due to prolonged dry weather conditions

Gomphrena Celosioides is taking over lawns across Gladstone due to prolonged dry weather conditions

IF you’ve noticed a white-flowered weed taking over your yard, you are not alone.

Gomphrena celosioides, more commonly known as gomphrena weed, has popped up across town due to the prolonged dry conditions.

Tannum Garden Centre co-owner Paul Ford said the long period of dryness had made lawns sparse.

“That’s opened up an opportunity for weeds to take hold in the gaps,” Mr Ford said.

“When your turf is not very thick, the sun will reach the surface of the soil and that aids the germination of the weeds.

“Then we’ve had a little bit of rain and generally the first things that emerge are weeds.”

Gomphrena Celosioides is taking over lawns across Gladstone due to prolonged dry weather conditions

There’s no need to dig the weed out as there are herbicides available to kill it.

“It can be gotten rid of with selective spraying,” Mr Ford said.

“They target certain plants that have a taproot like this weed.”

The sprays come under a lot of brand names and are readily available at nurseries and other garden supply stores.

“The sprays treat the whole surface of your lawn,” he said.

“Selective sprays will not kill the lawn but will target weeds.

“It’ll stimulate the taproot to expand to a point where it splits and that kills the weed.”

Mr Ford said the process would take a couple of weeks.

“Don’t mow the lawn for a week beforehand,” he said.

“Also add a wetting agent to your spray to help stick it to the surface of the weed.

“Spray the lawn and leave it another week before you mow.”

Once the weed is dead, Mr Ford said the next step was to feed the lawn.

“Make your runner grass grow quickly to cover up any of the bare patches that had previously been occupied by weeds,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their lawns as the wind can blow the seeds and quickly spread the weed.