Weed-sniffing woman found with erectile dysfunction pills

Sarah Barnham
| 10th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
FILE PHOTO: NOT long after a Gladstone woman told police she was a regular sniffer of cannabis, officers located a plethora of drugs and utensils during a raid of her home.


NOT long after a Gladstone woman told police she was a regular sniffer of cannabis, officers located a plethora of drugs and utensils during a raid of her home.

But her offending didn't stop with drugs.

Taryn Jane Martin, 37, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of charges including one count of fraud; dishonest application of property of another, possession of a restricted drug; tadalafil, possession of property suspected of having been used in commission with a drug crime, possession of used utensils and possession of dangerous drugs.

A search warrant was executed on May 11 at a Barney Pt residency, where police found numerous pieces of evidence to charge Martin.

Items included two packets of the restricted, erectile-dysfunction drug; tadalafil, to which Martin told police she had found in a bin outside.

Police also found 7.1 grams of cannabis; Martin admitted to police she was a user and sniffed the drug.

A metal bong, a smoking pipe and scales were also located at the residence.

However, prior to this offending, Martin was charged after being caught in possession of a stolen bankcard.

Martin used the pay-wave function on the bank card to buy two cartons of XXXX bitters, worth $96.

She was captured on CCTV at Dan Murphy's doing so, and made full admissions to police when later questioned about the offending, the court heard.

The court heard Martin had committed these offences within two weeks of a two-year long probation ending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been drug-free during her probation, but towards the end fell off the wagon.

She was sentenced in 2014 for drug offences, hence being placed on probation, however Mr Pepito said during this time she had abstained.

He said his client should be placed on an even longer probation period of three years.

"She can abstain while on probation and has proven that, but she gave into temptation this time."

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Martin had already been given the benefit of probation and failed. He said she needed a more serious term hanging above her head to keep her from re-offending.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered Martin to serve one month in prison, wholly suspended for 12 months; a conviction was recorded.

She said if Martin reappeared in court for any reason, a jail term was likely.

Martin was also fined $300 and ordered to pay $96 restitution.

Gladstone Observer
