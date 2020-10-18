‘Weed helps me’: Drug addict was at large for a year

A drug addict’s offences caught up with him when he was picked up travelling back into Queensland.

A drug addict’s offences caught up with him when he was picked up travelling back into Queensland.

A GLADSTONE man’s offending finally caught up with him after he lived across the state border for more than a year.

Zachary Allan Lewis first offended on February 14, 2019 when he attended a business in Bundaberg looking for assistance.

When he was told they could not help him he yelled at staff and witnesses and smashed a door which caused a small hole.

He exited and slammed a glass sliding door shut which caused a neon light to fall from the ceiling and shatter on the floor.

Lewis then moved to New South Wales where he was outside of Queensland Police’s jurisdiction.

However his offending caught up with him when he was picked up at Roma Street Station on August 3 where he had travelled to from Sydney.

A check of his border pass showed Lewis was wanted on an arrest warrant.

During a search police located a marijuana on his person, two cone pieces and a pair of scissors.

Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to possessing drugs, utensils, anything used in commission of a crime and to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Lewis had previously been placed on probation which he had breached five years ago, however said another probation order “might sink in” now that he was older.

Lewis told the court it was hard for him to quit marijuana as he had smoked it for years.

“My weed helps me with all my issues,” Lewis said.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford questioned if a probation order was the right sentence if Lewis was not willing to give up the drug.

“It’s just going to be a waste of time putting you on probation,” Mr Woodford said.

However Lewis insisted he would be willing to try.

“I was about to go to rehab in New South Wales voluntarily for my children,” Lewis said.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Read more drug possession:

Shaking gives away man’s drug offence

Woman ‘found’ drugs, scales and kept them

Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court