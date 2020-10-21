WEED FOR WORK: Woman trades pot for help around the house

After 163 grams of cannabis were located at her address, Sarah Haigh admitted she's been supplying people with cannabis in exchange for completing chores around her house. Photo/Facebook

After 163 grams of cannabis were located at her address, Sarah Haigh admitted she's been supplying people with cannabis in exchange for completing chores around her house. Photo/Facebook

A LOCAL snake, rat and dachshund breeder landed herself in court after police located 163 grams of cannabis at her home, which she'd been using as payment in return for household chores.

Sarah Emily Lorraine Haigh pleaded guilty to five charges before Murgon Magistrates Court on October 20, including possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing unauthorised explosives, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, namely a book.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said police located two large bags of cannabis, a "black book with handwritten pages of weights with associated dollar costs", scales, and clip sealed bags at Haigh's South Burnett address.

"Police took this up with the defendant later in the day. She said she used the scales to weigh the cannabis and clip sealed bags to package the cannabis, and the pages of the book refer to how much money's worth of cannabis she gives to people," Sgt Stevens said.

According to Sgt Stevens, she doesn't "sell" cannabis, but uses it herself and offers it to others in exchange for doing jobs around her house.

In total, police uncovered 163 grams of cannabis, found in various locations around the property.

Police also located on box of ammunition, specifically .22 cyclone remington rounds, in the main bedroom of the dwelling. Haigh told officers she does not have a weapons licence, but brought the rounds home from her parents farm late last year and forgot about them.

Defence lawyer Jay Rose said Haigh's drug use is due a combination of post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, which she self-medicates with cannabis.

"She's didn't obtain commercial payment from the drugs, they were mostly for personal use, however she did admit to supplying dangerous drugs to persons in exchanges for chores around the home."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed Haigh on a nine month probation order and no conviction was recorded.