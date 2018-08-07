Weddings made easy as planning puts bride needs in one spot

ANY future anxious brides and nervous bridesmaids can now go to a one-stop hub to help with most of their bridal planning needs.

Strong Images in Gladstone and Agnes Water can help to provide planning and preparation for upcoming nuptials.

Strong Images has moved to Derby St opposite Gladstone South School and expanded with several other businesses as well.

Strong Images owner and photographer Brenda Oglesby-Strong is a local entrepreneur with a big heart to create the best day for any photography requirements.

"I relocated to Derby St because it's a better location with high traffic volume and I want potential customers to drive by and see we are the complete package to help with their bridal needs,” Brenda said.

"We can do your photography, video, decorations for ceremony and reception, signage and bar service for the wedding from start to finish.”

In the same location is a hub that includes Surprise Me By Heidi and florist DC Blooms & Co.

Surprise Me By Heidi can create anything the customer desires.

It specialises in weddings, engagements, 3D, kids' decorating classes and kids' birthday parties.

It makes edible creations for any occasion and special gifts for new additions to the family.

Also in the hub is Your Story Magazine, which can help bring memories to life with a unique custom made magazine to be shared with family and friends as a keepsake for years to come.

From traditional style to modern and sleek, from weddings to children's parties, Your Story Magazine can design the invitations for any event.

The new premises has just opened this week.

Fully renovated, it can be hired out for about 30 people or it can be a place to get ready for a wedding with everything there needed to help with decorations.

What first started as a hobby for Brenda has now expanded into a full-time professional business.

The team at Strong Images enjoy creating something spectacular for that special day.

The second studio is at Endeavour Plaza on Captain Cook Dr in Agnes Water.

There is a coffee bar that opens at 5am for any customer needing that caffeine hit to start the day.

Some of the services on offer are wedding photography, decoration hire, corporate event photography, cake smash sessions, maternity sessions, family sessions, newborn sessions and performance photography.

To stay one step ahead of the competition Strong Images has two photo booths. One of them is a state-of-the art Mirror Me photo booth, the first in Central Queensland.

"The Mirror Me photo booth is something different and very unique as something we can bring to the town to make the day stand out for everyone,” Brenda said.

The Mirror Me Booth is a unique photo-generating product offering the latest technology in interactive picture taking.