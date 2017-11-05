News

Wedding showcase a hit with local brides

ELEGANCE: The showcase included a fashion parade of wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses and even some outfits for the ring bearers. Julia Bartrim

DANIELLE Maree Humphreys, bride-to-be, was able to cross a few extra items off her wedding list over the weekend.

She sorted out the cake, opting for a vanilla and white chocolate two-tiered mud confection, and she decided on the flowers, having caught the bouquet, she is entitled to a free bride's bouquet.

Ms Humphreys was at the "I Do" wedding showcase, held in Gladstone on Saturday afternoon.

She will be getting married in two weeks at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and said it's taken six months of planning to get this close to the big day.

But she said, the wedding showcase gave her reassurance that she was on top of everything.

"It's a lot of stress thinking of all the little things you might have to remember and I've seen that I've pretty much got them all covered, so the nerves go down a bit!" she said.

This is exactly what Brenda Oglesby-Strong, event organiser, wants for Gladstone's brides.

Ms Oglesby-Strong started out producing wedding photography, then she ventured into producing video and then stocking decorations.

She and her team at Strong Images now do wedding set-ups, and even have a portable cold room to provide bar service.

"I don't know when to stop," she said with a laugh.

Her aim is to create a one-stop-shop for couples, "where it's one bill, and one venue has organised it".

Ms Oglesby-Strong said she still gets emotional at each wedding she was involved in.

"It makes me cry when I hand the bride and groom their photography or video package, the joy of putting together their ultimate dream," she said.

"We want them to spend more times with their bridesmaids and families, to really take in the day because it goes so fast."

The wedding expo was attended by 73 local brides and many family members.

The winner of the ultimate wedding prize, worth $15000, was bride-to-be Sarah Lara.

Topics:  strong images wedding dress wedding planning

