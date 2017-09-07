Wedding season keeps business blooming

PRETTY: An arrangement by My Dainty Affair entrepreneur and creative flower stylist Emma Robinson.

BUSINESS is well and truly blooming for Tannum Sands flower and botanical service, My Dainty Affair.

Flower stylist and My Dainty Affair owner Emma Robinson has her hands already full with wedding requests booked for next year, despite only announcing the service at the start of this year.

"My clientele has been anyone getting married,” Ms Robinson said.

"I've done very basic kinds of weddings up to styling and incorporating flowers all across the spectrum really.”

For Ms Robinson, it's the personal connection with the bride and creative expression using flowers that makes weddings so special.

"It's so broad because we're all different people, different characters wanting different things,” she said.

Her clients range from the traditional asking for the very traditional roses, baby's breath and peanut butter bouquets, to the modern bride following the latest trends.

"I've got adventurous brides going for the latest in bridal ideas, which is a lot of foliage and greenery,” Ms Robinson said.

The key to success when styling a wedding is to balance expectations from the client with her knowledge as a creative flower stylist, she said.

"I make it extremely personal and I meet with all of my brides for a coffee and a catch-up,” she said.

"It's dictated by the client for me what they are looking for and they'll give me ideas.”

Business is going so well that one client asked her to fly down to the Hunter Valley for the service.

For anyone keen to try their hand at making a flower crown, the next Gladstone workshop will be held at Lightbox and Espresso Wine Bar (56 Goondoon St, Gladstone) on September 16 at 3pm.

Tickets are available at mydaintyaffair.bigcartel.com