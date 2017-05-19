Wedding Expo to show off our region

BLUSHING BRIDE: Regan Fletcher competing in the Bride of the Year competition, presented by The Observer, at a previous event.

IF YOU'RE looking to tie the knot, you'd have to be crazy... to miss the Gladstone Wedding & Special Events Expo at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this Sunday.

Event co-ordinator for Gladstone Festivals and Events Abi Galbraith said the expo was focused on weddings but also catered for people organising other events.

"It's about big celebrations, so we'll have photographers, cake makers, hairdressers and venue hire options,” Ms Galbraith said.

"It's for businesses all around the Gladstone region. We've got some event specialists from Agnes Water coming up, and even some different venues for hire in Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

"It's a really good reach - it just shows there's a lot of options in the region!”

Ms Galbraith said the highlight of the event was the 4CC bouquet toss.

"It's good practice for anyone who wants to catch a real one,” she said.

"Our fashion parades are always really popular too.”

Bonnie Sills from Gladstone Bridal Boutique said she had been to every expo for the last six years.

"We look forward to it every year,” she said.

"It's exciting. We get to meet new brides, and reconnect with all the brides we've already met.”

The Expo takes place from 10am to 2pm.

Tickets to the expo cost $5 at the door, but get in quick - the first 200 attendees will be given a welcome bag and a chance to win a Heron Island holiday.

The Observer's free 2017 Wedding Handbook will also be available at the event.