Wedding Expo coming to town on Sunday

STUNNING: Strong Images will be one of more than 30 stalls available to browse during the 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo at the GECC.

SUNDAY will be a big day for budding brides and grooms across the region as the 2017 Gladstone Wedding Expo comes to town.

The 2017 Expo promises to be one of the biggest and best yet, with more than 30 fantastic stallholders in attendance to showcase their products at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The expo will be the one-stop shop for planning your big day with everything from florists, photographers, hire equipment companies, clothing and accessories, hair and makeup artists, beauty products, cake decorators, live music and a fantastic array of venue hire options on display.

Entry is just $5 per person, with the first 200 attendees receiving a welcome bag with a holiday for two to Heron Island hidden inside for one lucky winner. Attendees can also purchase a raffle ticket to the expo's major prize draw, which includes more than $3,000 worth of prizes kindly donated by expo stallholders.

The day will also feature fashion parades from Noni B, showcasing mother of the bride and formal event wear attire, as well as Raska Handmade, who will be exhibiting their beautiful handmade bow ties and accessories.

Sandra Mcintyre and Robyn Davidson of Mary Kay Comestics at the 2015 Gladstone Wedding Expo. Rosie O'Brien

The 4CC Bouquet Toss will also be taking place with a $200 discount voucher from Ruby Hart Caravan on offer.

The Expo will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 10am-2pm and tickets are available at the door (cash only).

Visit www.gladstone festival.com or contact the Gladstone Festivals and Events Office on 49725111 for further information.