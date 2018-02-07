WHAT YOU SAID: We'd be glad to host Dundee

GLADSTONE residents are starting to get behind the #BringBackDundee campaign as momentum builds to see the iconic Aussie classic make an unlikely return.

Gladstone is starting to firm as a viable option for the filming of the proposed new film, with our waterways, parks and Aussie country spirit touted as our biggest selling points.

The occasional croc sightings are also being put forward as big reasons to see Paul Hogan and his crew grace our area.

Jesse Mariner from Rocks@lt rekons Gladstone has all the elements we need for a blockbuster hit.

"We've got the ocean nearby, and it's a country setting," he said.

"It's a good little town for it, I rekon.

"I'd say it's got all the elements, plus there's a few crocs in the river."

His thoughts were echoed by RM Williams employee Tammey Goggi.

"We are a little bit outback, we're a mining town but we're a bit of a country town as well," she said.

"There's plenty of scenic spots to shoot in, we've got crocs in the harbour, and I just think it'd be good."

The girls across Goondoon Street at Ginger Says were definitely keen on the idea too, as they were full of ideas about Gladstone's ability to host the film.

"There's so much to do around town, and I rekon it'd be good because we've got lots of industry and beautiful waters," Taylor Butcher said.

"And we've got real crocodiles.

"It would be a good place actually, now that I think about it."

Co-worker Breeanna Diefenbach agreed.

"We've got a real Australian Spirit in Central Queensland," she said.

"You get the fully Aussie experience here, we're like the poster child for Australia."