JUNE 10, 2001 : Shane Webcke (L) & Paul Bowman upend opponent in tackle during game 2 of NSW v Queensland State of Origin Series at Stadium Australia, Homebush, 10/06/01. Pic Mark Evans. Rugby League A/CT
Rugby League

Webcke’s warning: ‘Assert your authority’ or else

by Chris Honnery
4th Jul 2019 9:49 AM
Shane Webcke is responsible for one of the greatest starts to a game in Origin history when he launched Danny Buderus into orbit - and it's that kind of intensity the Queensland legend wants to see in Game III.

Webcke was part of the 2000 Maroons side who were beaten comprehensively 56-16 to the Blues in a Game Three dead-rubber in Sydney.

The Blues belting broke six Origin records, including most points in an Origin match, and left Queenslanders feeling "embarrassed".

Similar demons were conjured up after this year's Game Two defeat to NSW in Perth.

However, Webcke said the saving grace this time around was the chance for Queensland to redeem themselves in Sydney next week.

The 21-game State of Origin veteran said the forwards had to improve if they wanted to avoid a similar scoreline to Game Two.

"The simple thing is, if we have another performance like Game Two, we'll get beaten again," Webcke said.

"They would know full well that's the case.

"It starts in the forwards and we missed the jump, particularly in the forwards (in Game Two).

"We didn't assert our authority in the middle and it went from there."

Queensland's forward pack was criticised for their performance in Perth this year after no middle player ran for more than 105m (Felise Kaufusi).

Dylan Napa only ran for 23m during his 23 minute stint.

Current Queensland prop Josh McGuire admitted they had been disappointed in the Game Two result but was focused on "fixing up things" in next week's decider.

 

The Queensland forwards were blown away in Game II. Picture: Getty
The Queensland forwards were blown away in Game II. Picture: Getty

 

Webcke said once the Blues get a roll-on, it was difficult to take control of the match.

"I've played some Origin matches where it's happened to us, most notably in the year 2000, and when you get under that avalanche, it's hard to pull back from it," he said.

"If I'm being honest we were outplayed.

"You've got to take the lessons out of it and move on very quickly.

"I've been in a Queensland team that has had a scoreline like that against us and it's embarrassing."

He said both sides' had shown their best this year to set up a thrilling Game Three next Wednesday night.

"There's no chance of thinking anything else other than we need a monumental effort and that sometimes helps because that allows you to understand the gravity of the situation," he said.

"NSW have played their cards, (Game Two) was the best they're going to be."

