Weather won’t stop the first Regatta

The Canoe Point Outrigging Club's Mixed team that finished third at the National Sprint Titles last month. Nicky Hurst, Josh Hurst, Erin Hurst, Darren Bright, Hayden Bright and Michelle Lowry

OUTRIGGING: Members of the Canoe Point Outrigging team that finished third at the recent National Sprint Titles last month will be in action in Saturday’s first regatta of the season at Tannum Sands Main Beach.

Nicky Hurst, Josh Hurst, Erin Hurst, Darren Bright, Hayden Bright and Michelle Lowry won bronze in 1500m turns event in February and will be ones to watch when racing starts at 8.30am on Saturday.

“We have over 120 paddlers coming from as far north as Airlie Beach and as far south as Noosa,” Canoe Point Outrigging Club spokesman Joann Burns said.

“This will be first time some of the southern clubs have travelled to compete in Tannum Sands.”

Racing will have sprint racing over 500m in the morning, followed by long-distance courses of 12km and 8km.

The 500m sprint will have the Minnows category that will race 250m, OC6 all junior divisions from under-12 and above, women and men of all ages and mixed. The juniors, men, women and mixed will all race separately.

The OC6 12km race of three laps for women and men will commence at 10am followed by the OC6 class with the under-16, under-14 and under-12 is scheduled to start at 11.45am.

