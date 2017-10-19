26°
WEATHER: Where we're at with this heavy, widespread rainfall

Awoonga dam spillway. Gladstone weather photos October 18, 2017.
Awoonga dam spillway. Gladstone weather photos October 18, 2017. Mike Richards GLA181017WTHR
Sarah Steger
by

IT IS safe to say Gladstone Region has had its fill of rain this week.

In the past few days, townships sprinkled across Gladstone have been left inundated by localised floodwaters.

Miriam Vale received 512mm of rainfall in the past week, cutting residents off from the rest of the region.

In the same timeframe, Captain Creek received 414mm of rainfall, resulting in floods in the area yesterday morning.

And at Westwood Range, 519mm of rain fell in the past seven days, giving us a good indication of the conditions areas such as Bororen, Lowmead and Baffle Creak were also subjected to.

In response to the region's one-in-50 year rain event, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said his main concern was for "residents in Baffle Creek and Lowmead, to make sure they're being looked after, have everything they need and most importantly that they're safe."

Cr Burnett said those in the Boyne Valley needed to prepare themselves for potential flooding.

But the unprecedented weather seems to be losing steam, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting to see a decline in rain, starting today.

"We'll see an easing in rainfall rates around the region throughout the day. It's likely it will be a dry afternoon," a BoM spokesman said.

Don't kick your wellies off yet, though. BoM advised the region could still see some healthy shower activity in the morning.

"There'll be a gradual decrease in the widespread nature of the showers from Thursday onward," he said.

