WEATHER: What's in store for Gladstone?

SAME, SAME: Gladstone can expect more of the same weather over the coming week.

SAME, SAME: Gladstone can expect more of the same weather over the coming week. Matt Taylor GLA250719WEAT

IT'LL be another week of sunshine in the Harbour City, with no rain predicted until Thursday for Gladstone.

Today, the Bureau of Meteorology expects the maximum temperature to reach 25C with some light winds and the UV index to reach six.

Residents are being warned to apply sun protection during the times of 9.30am-2.30pm due to the high UV reading.

Temperatures and the UV index readings will remain steady throughout the week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to cool down to 22C on Friday with a slight chance of a shower for the weekend.

Advice from the bureau said a broad area of high pressure is the cause for the fine weather across much of Queensland - including the Gladstone region.

"A ridge extending along the tropical east coast and a dry and stable airmass over much of Queensland.

"This is leading to fine weather throughout much of the state, with just a few light showers possible along parts of the east coast in an onshore flow," the bureau said.

By Thursday, a series of upper troughs will combine, leading to the potential of showers for the weekend.

"However, details of the upper level trough development, and hence the areas most likely to receive rainfall, remain unclear at this time."

On the Capricorn Coast today, winds will be 10 knots south to southwesterly in the morning, before becoming east to northeasterly.