News

WEATHER WATCH: Possible severe thunderstorms for CQ

WEATHER WATCH: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Capricornia could possibly receive thunderstorms on Tuesday.
WEATHER WATCH: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Capricornia could possibly receive thunderstorms on Tuesday. Sean Fox
by Sean Fox

THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts severe thunderstorms could hit Central Queensland areas south of Rockhampton on Tuesday.

A trough is expected to move up the Queensland coast which could create severe thunderstorm activity in a number of districts.

A BoM spokesperson said today it was possible Biloela, Rolleston and Taroom could be in the firing line for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Computer modelling from the bureau shows areas south of Rockhampton in the Banana region could receive up to 50mm rainfall.

A BoM spokesperson said Biloela could receive light falls on Tuesday while Rocky could receive 10 to 15mm of rain if the storms were to reach the city.

The thunderstorm impact zone would be far-reaching and stretch from Clermont to Warwick before heading north on Wednesday.

The Central Highlands and Coalfields district has a medium to high chance of receiving isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Wednesday could also see stronger winds offshore from Central Queensland.

Today's forecast for Capricornia is mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees in Rockhampton.

The maximum temperatures for Rocky on Tuesday and Wednesday are 35 and 28 degrees respectively.

Last week, the Capricornia region was hammered by severe thunderstorms which dropped 27mm of rain on Rockhampton.

Topics:  burea of meteorology storm weather wildweather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Premier MIA in Gladstone but we're not forgotten

Premier MIA in Gladstone but we're not forgotten

Glenn Butcher says Queensland Premier has to concentrate on marginal electorates

GALLERY: Were you snapped at Botanic Gardens fun day?

Leigh Scherer and Toby, 4, enjoying some fun in the sun.

Picture perfect day for free activity

Wedding showcase a hit with local brides

Sweets made by Amanda Eising, "Cake Delish".

Cakes, flowers, dresses, it was all on show this weekend.

O'Dowd checked Aussie citizenship 'to be sure, to be sure'

SOLUTION: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd is questioning the relevance of Section 44 to today's multicultural Australia.

Flynn MP queries Section 44's relevance to multicultural Australia.

Local Partners