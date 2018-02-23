Menu
The skies over Gladstone darkened on Thursday as wet weather threatened to settle in. PICTURED: Rick Mitchell who is travelling from the UK didn't mind the wet conditions at Gladstone's Auckland Point Lookout.
The skies over Gladstone darkened on Thursday as wet weather threatened to settle in. PICTURED: Rick Mitchell who is travelling from the UK didn't mind the wet conditions at Gladstone's Auckland Point Lookout.

Weather

WEATHER WATCH: Gladstone road updates, rainfall totals

Andrew Thorpe
by
23rd Feb 2018 12:07 PM

SEVERAL roads remain closed around the Gladstone Region today as the clean-up begins from yesterday's wet weather.

Calliope River Rd at Yarwun has just been reopened, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the radar right now might look like Gladstone is in the clear, but the rain was likely to pick up again later this afternoon and possibly into the night.

"It looks like there's some (rain) building upstream north out to sea at the moment," Mr Crock said.

"It's just a really moist air mass we're in at the moment, and it's quite unstable.

"There's plenty of good set up for rain today, tomorrow and into Sunday as well."

Road closures (accurate as of 10.30am)

  • Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale - Closed at Three Mile Bridge
  • Eurimbula Rd, Eurimbula - Closed (Water over road at various locations)
  • Gorge Rd, Lowmead - Closed (Water 2.5m over Baffle Bridge
  • Calliope River Rd, Yarwun - Open with caution
  • Tableland Rd, Mount Tom - Open with caution (Water over road, 1km and 1.5km south of Fingerboard Rd intersection)
  • Racecourse Rd, Calliope - Open (4WD only)
  • Schilling Lane, West Stowe - Open with caution (Water over road)
  • Deepwater Rd, Deepwater - Open with caution (Water over road)

 

 

OFF AND ON: The Bureau's rainfall forecast for 2pm.
OFF AND ON: The Bureau's rainfall forecast for 2pm.

Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 9am today)

  • Gladstone Radar: 24mm
  • Gladstone Airport: 41mm
  • Boyne Island Alert: 4mm
  • Benaraby Alert: 4mm
  • Calliope: 68mm
  • Castlehope: 51mm
  • Mount Larcom: 25mm
  • Raglan Ck 5mm
  • Miriam Vale: 30mm
  • Westwood Range: 39mm
  • Rapley's Alert: 56mm
  • Captain Creek Alert: 66mm
  • Essendean Bridge Alert: 84mm
  • Hills Road Alert: 85mm
  • Barnetts Road Alert: 123mm
  • Alligator Flats Alert: 34mm
  • Iveragh: 13mm
  • Eden Alert: 8mm
  • Town of 1770: 24mm
  • Lady Elliot Island: 28mm
  • Rosedale: 76mm

 

Wet weather pounds Gladstone on the afternoon of February 22.
Wet weather pounds Gladstone on the afternoon of February 22. Matt Taylor

Buy Now

6-day forecast

  • Today: Showers, possible storm (90% chance of rain). Max 29
  • Saturday: 8-25mm (90%), possible storm. Min 24 Max 29
  • Sunday: 4-10mm (80%), possible storm. Min 24 Max 31
  • Monday: 4-15mm (80%), possible storm. Min 25 Max 30
  • Tuesday: 0-4mm (50%). Min 23 Max 30
  • Wednesday: 0-1mm (30%). Min 22 Max 29
  • Thursday: 0-0.4mm (30%). Min 22 Max 30

