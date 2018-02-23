WEATHER WATCH: Gladstone road updates, rainfall totals

The skies over Gladstone darkened on Thursday as wet weather threatened to settle in. PICTURED: Rick Mitchell who is travelling from the UK didn't mind the wet conditions at Gladstone's Auckland Point Lookout.

SEVERAL roads remain closed around the Gladstone Region today as the clean-up begins from yesterday's wet weather.

Calliope River Rd at Yarwun has just been reopened, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the radar right now might look like Gladstone is in the clear, but the rain was likely to pick up again later this afternoon and possibly into the night.

"It looks like there's some (rain) building upstream north out to sea at the moment," Mr Crock said.

"It's just a really moist air mass we're in at the moment, and it's quite unstable.

"There's plenty of good set up for rain today, tomorrow and into Sunday as well."

Road closures (accurate as of 10.30am)

Bindaree Rd, Miriam Vale - Closed at Three Mile Bridge

Eurimbula Rd, Eurimbula - Closed (Water over road at various locations)

Gorge Rd, Lowmead - Closed (Water 2.5m over Baffle Bridge

Calliope River Rd, Yarwun - Open with caution

Tableland Rd, Mount Tom - Open with caution (Water over road, 1km and 1.5km south of Fingerboard Rd intersection)

Racecourse Rd, Calliope - Open (4WD only)

Schilling Lane, West Stowe - Open with caution (Water over road)

Deepwater Rd, Deepwater - Open with caution (Water over road)

OFF AND ON: The Bureau's rainfall forecast for 2pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 9am today)

Gladstone Radar: 24mm

Gladstone Airport: 41mm

Boyne Island Alert: 4mm

Benaraby Alert: 4mm

Calliope: 68mm

Castlehope: 51mm

Mount Larcom: 25mm

Raglan Ck 5mm

Miriam Vale: 30mm

Westwood Range: 39mm

Rapley's Alert: 56mm

Captain Creek Alert: 66mm

Essendean Bridge Alert: 84mm

Hills Road Alert: 85mm

Barnetts Road Alert: 123mm

Alligator Flats Alert: 34mm

Iveragh: 13mm

Eden Alert: 8mm

Town of 1770: 24mm

Lady Elliot Island: 28mm

Rosedale: 76mm

6-day forecast