WEATHER WARNING: Strong winds aiming for Gladstone

BLUSTERING winds and clumps of heavy showers are on the immediate agenda for Gladstone.

Meteorologist Livio Regano said people living in the region and throughout the Capricornia District could expect winds from the south-east at speeds up to 35km/h today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the Capricornia Coast.

Mr Regano said boaties out at sea could experience winds up to 30 knots.

He said Gladstone Region was also in store for some "clumpy" showers over the next two days.

"It'll be hit-and-miss-type weather ... There'll be big breaks in between the showers," Mr Regano said.

Amongst the intermittent rainfall, heavy cloud cover is predicted.

Mr Regano told The Observer he expected "wishy washy" weather conditions and said the heavier showers might bring storms with them.

"(It will) look all clear and then it'll hammer down before clearing up again," Mr Regano said.

"The clumps of rain might have a rumble in them as well ... It's not your classic thunderstorm that builds up, some of them (the showers) will be a bit rumblier and heavier."

On Sunday, the wet and windy conditions are set to ease up.

BoM has predicted a maximum temperature of 30 degrees on Sunday and only a slight chance of rain.

From Tuesday, rain is expected to cease and temperatures will rise slightly again, Mr Regano said.

Forecast:

Today: Max 28

Tomorrow: Max 30 Min 22

Saturday: Max 29 Min 22

Sunday: Max 30 Min 22

Monday: Max 31 Min 22

Tuesday: Max 32 Min 23

Wednesday: Max 31 Min 22