Weather warning as spring temperatures soar

HEATING UP: The Gladstone region can expect record-breaking temperatures this summer. yokeetod

RECORD breaking temperatures can be expected across the region this summer according to weather forecaster, Mike Griffin.

Mr Griffin has been forecasting the weather for 38 years and is the only expert of his kind based in central Queensland.

No-one knows local weather like him and he says although the transition from winter to spring has only just begun, "swelteringly high temperatures" are already on the horizon for central Queensland.

He predicts Gladstone should reach temperatures as high as 31-32 degrees this weekend and the Biloela area should prepare to reach 35-36 degrees if a drier NW wind eventuates.

Weather Forecaster Mike Griffin. Contributed

Very isolated lightning from thundery showers will escalate the fire risk today in the Kroombit Tops, Biloela, Calliope and Miriam Vale areas.

On top of the soaring temperatures, Mr Griffin says central Queenslanders are in store for an exceptionally dry season.

"This is not normal. It's an extraordinary time ... completely unprecedented," he said, warning that the sudden jump in temperatures this weekend posed a particular threat to people over the age of 60.

He urged older people and the very young to stay in the shade or "somebody will end up in hospital".

"Gladstone has had 44 days without rain," he said.

"We're looking at near record breaking temperatures this month in central Queensland."