WEATHER: Warmer nights forecast across the region

Possible showers are on the horizon. Noelle Otto

DESPITE Mother Nature giving residents a taste of winter last week, overnight temperatures are expected to rise.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a strong high over the Tasman Sea pushing moisture inland is the cause.

"(The high) extends a ridge across Queensland coast, with winds tending onshore and showers returning along the east coast and nearby inland areas,” the advisory said.

"Overnight temperatures will be several degrees above average across the state as coastal moisture is pushed inland.”

Today, Gladstone is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 26C with a shower or two predicted for the afternoon and evening.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to reach as low as 20C overnight.

Tomorrow's forecast is expected to be the same - with a high of 25C and a low of 19C.

The Bureau has also predicted a possible shower and southeasterly winds of 15-20km/h during the day.

They are expected to clear on Thursday with temperatures remaining steady right through to Sunday.

However, the Bureau still predicts a 30 per cent chance of rain for the weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Ann is also expected to start weakening today.

The system is forecast to become a low and move across the Cape York Peninsula.

