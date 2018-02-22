WEATHER UPDATE: Gladstone Region drenched overnight

HEAVY rain has fallen on the Gladstone Region for the second night in a row.

Similar numbers to Tuesday evening were recorded in the city itself but much more rainfall was concentrated in the region's south, with Barnetts Road reporting 80mm over the last 22 hours and Rapley's Alert close behind on 79mm.

1770 residents copped a downpour yesterday, with 122mm falling on the coastal town in the 24 hours up to 9am yesterday and the rain showing no sign of letting up last night (24hr totals to come).

About 200mm of fast-moving water has flooded a crossing on Tableland Rd, the road connecting Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to Bundaberg, though social media users are reporting Round Hill Rd and Fingerboard Rd (connecting Miriam Vale to Agnes Water) are still clear to pass through.

Police are reminding drivers not to attempt to drive through flood waters, by remembering the motto "If it's flooded, forget it".

Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 7am today)

Gladstone Radar: 24mm

Gladstone Airport: 22mm

Boyne Island Alert: 15mm

Benaraby Alert: 11mm

Calliope: 7mm

Raglan Ck 16mm

Miriam Vale: 30mm

Westwood Range: 37mm

Rapley's Alert: 79mm

Captain Creek Alert: 62mm

Essendean Bridge Alert: 59mm

Hills Road Alert: 75mm

Barnetts Road Alert: 80mm

Alligator Flats Alert: 51mm

Iveragh: 11mm

Eden Alert: 8mm

FORGET IT: A flooded crossing at Tableland Rd at about 7am. Sue-Ann Alderdice

