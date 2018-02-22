WEATHER UPDATE: Gladstone Region drenched overnight
HEAVY rain has fallen on the Gladstone Region for the second night in a row.
Similar numbers to Tuesday evening were recorded in the city itself but much more rainfall was concentrated in the region's south, with Barnetts Road reporting 80mm over the last 22 hours and Rapley's Alert close behind on 79mm.
1770 residents copped a downpour yesterday, with 122mm falling on the coastal town in the 24 hours up to 9am yesterday and the rain showing no sign of letting up last night (24hr totals to come).
About 200mm of fast-moving water has flooded a crossing on Tableland Rd, the road connecting Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to Bundaberg, though social media users are reporting Round Hill Rd and Fingerboard Rd (connecting Miriam Vale to Agnes Water) are still clear to pass through.
Police are reminding drivers not to attempt to drive through flood waters, by remembering the motto "If it's flooded, forget it".
Rainfall totals (9am yesterday to 7am today)
- Gladstone Radar: 24mm
- Gladstone Airport: 22mm
- Boyne Island Alert: 15mm
- Benaraby Alert: 11mm
- Calliope: 7mm
- Raglan Ck 16mm
- Miriam Vale: 30mm
- Westwood Range: 37mm
- Rapley's Alert: 79mm
- Captain Creek Alert: 62mm
- Essendean Bridge Alert: 59mm
- Hills Road Alert: 75mm
- Barnetts Road Alert: 80mm
- Alligator Flats Alert: 51mm
- Iveragh: 11mm
- Eden Alert: 8mm
6-day forecast
- Today: Showers, possible storm (95% chance of rain) with heavy falls this morning. Max 29.
- Friday: 10-30mm (90%). Min 24 Max 30.
- Saturday: 5-15mm (90%). Min 24 Max 29.
- Sunday: 1-10mm (80%). Min 24 Max 31.
- Monday: 4-15mm (80%). Min 24 Max 31.
- Tuesday: 0-4mm (50%). Min 23 Max 30.
- Wednesday: 0-1mm (30%). Min 22 Max 29.