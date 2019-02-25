Menu
TEMPERATURES are set to get cooler in the Gladstone region this week.
Weather to expect in the Gladstone region this week

25th Feb 2019 2:15 PM
TEMPERATURES are set to get cooler in the Gladstone region this week.

With temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees in some parts last week, residents may find relief in temperatures dropping to an average of 29-31 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said the region would experience south-easterly trade winds throughout much of the week.

"With trade winds there is also the chance of showers, particularly on the coast,” he said.

Mr Knepp said ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma was 1000km off the coast and moving further away.

"Ex-TC Oma is waning,” he said.

"We will still see some strong winds in some parts but it won't impact on the Gladstone region.”

BoM predicts there is a 30 per cent chance for showers today, 40 per cent tomorrow and 50-60 per cent from Thursday.

Over the weekend ex-TC Oma transitioned into a sub-tropical low and as a result, was declassified as a tropical cyclone.

The system is forecast to track back towards the north across the Coral Sea over the next few days.

BoM predicts at this stage, the system has a low chance of redeveloping into a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Region, but the system will be carefully monitored.

For the latest cyclone information head to: http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts/cyclone.shtml

