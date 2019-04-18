Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWERS could spoil Easter weekend plans for residents across the Gladstone Region.
SHOWERS could spoil Easter weekend plans for residents across the Gladstone Region. Scottie Simmonds BUN220113RAN2
News

WEATHER: The forecast for the Easter long weekend

Mark Zita
by
18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOWERS could spoil Easter weekend plans for residents across the Gladstone Region.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a shower or two of up to 2mm, with 20-30km/h southeasterly winds on Saturday.

Possible showers of up to 2mm are also forecast for Easter Sunday.

For tomorrow the Bureau predicts a mostly sunny day with a slight chance of a shower in the evening.

Maximum temperatures across the long weekend will remain at about 29C.

The Bureau said a ridge from a high in the southern Tasman Sea was causing the showers along the state's east coast.

"A new high-pressure system will move in the Tasman Sea late in the week - reinforcing the ridge,” they said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    premium_icon Drunk driver busted on Auckland St had 24 cans of beer

    News A GLADSTONE man told police he drank 24 cans of beer before getting behind the wheel and driving to his mother's house, a court was told.

    Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    premium_icon Seafarers want a fair go and 'majority' of polled agree

    News Poll of voters in Flynn has found overwhelming support...

    What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region?

    premium_icon What's open and closed for Easter in the Gladstone region?

    News We've compiled a list of opening hours in the region

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    QAL Castaways ready to hit the harbour in new raft

    premium_icon QAL Castaways ready to hit the harbour in new raft

    Community Meet the race-ready team from QAL.

    • 18th Apr 2019 11:00 AM