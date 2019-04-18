WEATHER: The forecast for the Easter long weekend
SHOWERS could spoil Easter weekend plans for residents across the Gladstone Region.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a shower or two of up to 2mm, with 20-30km/h southeasterly winds on Saturday.
Possible showers of up to 2mm are also forecast for Easter Sunday.
For tomorrow the Bureau predicts a mostly sunny day with a slight chance of a shower in the evening.
Maximum temperatures across the long weekend will remain at about 29C.
The Bureau said a ridge from a high in the southern Tasman Sea was causing the showers along the state's east coast.
"A new high-pressure system will move in the Tasman Sea late in the week - reinforcing the ridge,” they said.