WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

THUNDER: A BOM forecaster says the incoming storm is not severe and may bring rain but it likely will not last long. Rob Williams

GLADSTONE is in for a stormy evening, according to Bureau of Meteorology.

At about 4pm today BOM forecaster Nicholas Shera said a storm would enter the Gladstone city area within ten minutes.

Mr Shera said any rain would not last long as the storm was "not severe".

"It'll go right over Gladstone, the main part is heading towards the airport," Mr Shera said.

He said there was also a possibility of a storm and showers forming at night and tomorrow afternoon.

"There is a possibility of storms ... over the next few days but not as high as we've seen the past few days," he said.

"Could be severe tomorrow but less likely (after that)."

Temperatures in the region from tomorrow through to Saturday are expected to stay between 22 and 31 degrees.