Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THUNDER: A BOM forecaster says the incoming storm is not severe and may bring rain but it likely will not last long.
THUNDER: A BOM forecaster says the incoming storm is not severe and may bring rain but it likely will not last long. Rob Williams
News

WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

Noor Gillani
by
18th Mar 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE is in for a stormy evening, according to Bureau of Meteorology.

At about 4pm today BOM forecaster Nicholas Shera said a storm would enter the Gladstone city area within ten minutes.

Mr Shera said any rain would not last long as the storm was "not severe".

"It'll go right over Gladstone, the main part is heading towards the airport," Mr Shera said.

He said there was also a possibility of a storm and showers forming at night and tomorrow afternoon.

"There is a possibility of storms ... over the next few days but not as high as we've seen the past few days," he said.

"Could be severe tomorrow but less likely (after that)."

Temperatures in the region from tomorrow through to Saturday are expected to stay between 22 and 31 degrees.

bureau of meteorology gladstone weather storm weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    premium_icon 4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    Business HUNDREDS of pieces of workshop equipment and four-wheel drive spare parts are up for auction following the closure of a Gladstone business.

    Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    premium_icon Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    News SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

    'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    premium_icon 'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    Rugby League 'We need a fair shot to be able to compete and it's not happening'

    Friends and family honour young man taken by blood cancer

    premium_icon Friends and family honour young man taken by blood cancer

    News In 2017 the apprentice electrician lost his life to leukaemia.