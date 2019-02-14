WEATHER: Storm warning issued for parts of region

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region. Contributed

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Capricornia region.

Currently on the radar, there is one system west of Calliope and another north-west of Rockhampton.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region. Contributed

The Bureau warns these storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Locations which could be affected include areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, including Mount Morgan.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: