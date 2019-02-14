Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region.
Weather

WEATHER: Storm warning issued for parts of region

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 4:10 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Capricornia region.

Currently on the radar, there is one system west of Calliope and another north-west of Rockhampton.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region.
The Bureau warns these storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Locations which could be affected include areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, including Mount Morgan.

 

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Capricornia region.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Gladstone Observer

