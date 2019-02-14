WEATHER: Storm warning issued for parts of region
THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Capricornia region.
Currently on the radar, there is one system west of Calliope and another north-west of Rockhampton.
The Bureau warns these storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.
Locations which could be affected include areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, including Mount Morgan.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.