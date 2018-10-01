RAINFALL: Storm brings a few drops for Gladstone

The curbs were full of water yesterday.

The curbs were full of water yesterday. Sam Flanagan

GLADSTONE residents will wake to a few drops of rain in their gauges after last nights wet weather event.

With a maximum of 26C, there is another small possibility that the region could see more rain in the region today.

While today is expected to be mostly sunny, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardener said Gladstone collected about 3.4mm of rain from 3pm to 6pm yesterday.

"The rain came from a few storms moving north along the south east coast yesterday where a southerly surge moved into the region," she said.

"There are currently some isolated showers sitting on the coastline so there is still a very slight chance of showers today."

Ms Gardener said the wet weather pattern is expected to stick around for the next few days.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty clear but things will start to get a bit more interesting by Thursday," she said.