WEATHER: Showers to dampen weekend plans in Gladstone

Have an umbrella on hand this weekend as more showers are predicted for the Gladstone region.

Have an umbrella on hand this weekend as more showers are predicted for the Gladstone region. Matthew Purcell

HAVE an umbrella on hand this weekend as more showers are predicted for the Gladstone region.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a possible storm late this morning, with a high chance of showers continuing throughout the day.

Tomorrow showers are forecast to continue, with a slight chance of another morning thunderstorm.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s for both days.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said a humid and unstable air mass was the cause of the recent rain activity.

"There's a fairly vigorous trough coming in from the west,” Mr Clark said.

"That's going to drive a fair bit of showers and thunderstorm activity.

"We're expecting to see a fairly wet end to Saturday in Gladstone - with 10-20mm (of rainfall) possible.”

The region's rain gauges recorded the most rainfall on Thursday, with Gladstone Airport recording 14mm and the radar site 22mm.

Benaraby's rain gauge had the most rainfall overall, with 34mm recorded.

Boyne-Tannum didn't miss out on rainfall either, with 18mm recorded at the local rain gauge.

The wet weather won't be around for long, with the bureau predicting showers to clear up on Monday, improving to a mostly sunny day on Tuesday.

Humidity will also decrease next week.