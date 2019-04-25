Menu
The Bureau is predicting showers for this morning's Anzac Day dawn services. Christian Morrow
Weather

WEATHER: Showers during Anzac Day dawn services

Mark Zita
by
25th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOWERS could put a dampener on Anzac Day dawn services.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday forecast a morning shower or 2-3mm in Gladstone.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 28C and winds southeasterly at 20-25km/h.

For Biloela possible showers of up to 2mm are expected with a top of 29C.

Winds are predicted to be southeasterly at 20-30km/h.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said an upper low to the southwest was the cause of predicted showers.

"It is expected to move east and will have some instability over the area,” Ms Pattie said.

"There will be a potential for low cloud around as well.”

Ms Pattie said the wet weather would ease slightly by this afternoon.

"Still showery for any dawn services (today),” she said.

Tomorrow the Bureau is predicting a partly cloudy day with a top of 28C before becoming sunny on Saturday.

While at Biloela the forecast is for a mostly sunny day and a maximum temperature of 30C.

On Tuesday showers persisted across the Gladstone Region.

The radar site gauge recorded 30mm of rainfall while the Benaraby rain gauge recorded 44mm.

